Red Giant announced that Red Giant Complete – the full set of tools including Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite – is free for students and teachers. Discover how!

Last November Red Giant announced that Red Giant Complete was available, all tools included, at a low price. Now the company takes the offer a step further, at least if you’re a student or teacher, and offers the whole set of tools FREE. Yes, completely FREE!

This offer for educational use is exclusive for students or faculty members of a university, college, or high school. Instead of buying separate suites or choosing which tools best suits one’s educational needs or budget, students and teachers can get every single tool Red Giant makes, completely free of charge. All that’s required is a simple verification.

The steps to have access to Red Giant Complete are easy to follow. Those interested need to have a school or organization ID or any proof of current employment or enrollment that may be used for verification, in order to get a free Red Giant Complete license. Proof of eligibility, notes Red Giant, must be a document issued by an accredited institution with your name, institution name, and current date. Types of proof of eligibility include school ID card, report card, transcript or tuition bill or statement.

How to BUY a FREE subscription

The academic verification has to be sent to academic@redgiant.com, and then all you have to do is wait for approval via email before purchasing. If you’re studying at home or other educational environment, Red Giant has not forgotten you, and you should contact them to know more eligibility requirements. Once you get approval, head over to the Red Giant Complete Product Page and “BUY” your free version. You will only be able to buy the free version if you have been pre-approved.

One important note: the free EDU subscription will last 180 days. When that time period ends, users will need to re-verify their academic status to renew their free subscription of Red Giant Complete.

The Red Giant Complete toolset includes:

Trapcode Suite (reg. $999): The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects, now with the Dynamic Fluids physics engine.

Magic Bullet Suite (reg. $899): Widely used for color correction, finishing and film looks, Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives editors and filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines.

Universe (reg. $199/year): Red Giant’s collection of over 80 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists.

VFX Suite (reg. $999): The all-new suite of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe After Effects.

Shooter Suite (reg. $399): Shooter Suite 13.0 is a set of purpose-built applications, including the industry-leading PluralEyes, that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post.

With this offer, Red Giant wants to help the filmmaking EDU community with access to visual effect, filmmaking and motion graphics tools. Visit the company’s website for more information about Red Giant Complete.

