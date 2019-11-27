News

Red Giant Complete: all the Red Giant tools at one low price

Red Giant’s announcement has nothing to do with Black Friday promotions, but it is a deal to check: Red Giant Complete is an all-access annual subscription to all their tools.

Jose Antunes November 27, 2019

Red Giant Complete: all the tools at one low price

Get access to every single tool Red Giant makes – Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite -, for $599/year, compared to $3,495 if purchased separately.

Red Giant Complete for individuals, students and teachers expands the company’s licensing options, offering a subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools at one low price – Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. With this package, “annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools, saving thousands of dollars over traditional perpetual licenses”, says Red Giant.

“Red Giant Complete has been available to our volume customers for years, with thousands of licenses in use at broadcast networks, film studios and universities. And now, due to popular demand, we’re really excited to offer subscription licensing to all of our customers,” says Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “At the same time, nothing has changed. While we think Red Giant Complete is an incredible deal, we know some customers are more comfortable buying software the traditional way. We want to make sure our community of talented artists has what it needs, so we’re continuing to offer perpetual licenses at their usual prices.”

The subscription model

If you think the subscription model is for you, get this solution. The subscription to all the tools is $599 a year for individuals or $299 for students and teachers. You get access to Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, VFX Suite, Shooter Suite and Universe, all now available together, under this offer from Red Giant. According to the company, these are the benefits of Red Giant Complete:

  • All Access – gives artists full access to the complete set of Red Giant tools – including all four product suites and Universe.
  • Up-to-Date –  includes free upgrades, so users will always have the latest editing, motion graphics and VFX tools, the moment they are updated.
  • Big Savings – With this package, individuals, students and teachers will save thousands of dollars. Buying all Red Giant tools would normally cost $3,495. With subscription pricing it would take over 5 years to pay the same amount for perpetual licenses – and that wouldn’t include upgrade costs.

The Red Giant Complete includes:

  • Trapcode Suite (reg. $999): The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects, now with the Dynamic Fluids physics engine.
  • Magic Bullet Suite (reg. $899): Widely used for color correction, finishing and film looks, Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives editors and filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines.
  • Universe (reg. $199/year): Red Giant’s collection of over 80 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists.
  • VFX Suite (reg. $999): The all-new suite of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe After Effects.
  • Shooter Suite (reg. $399): Shooter Suite 13.0 is a set of purpose-built applications, including the industry-leading PluralEyes, that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post.

Red Giant Complete: all the tools at one low price

Get 50% off Red Giant Complete

There is also a special promotion, for those who want to upgrade to this package from current Red Giant licenses for any product suite, or an active subscription to Universe: the special upgrade costs $299 – that’s 50% off the first year. The offer of 50% off Red Giant Complete for individuals, students and teachers is valid for only the first year of an annual subscription. Use the Coupon Code: RGC50 and remember the upgrade offer ends February 25th, 2020. Students and teachers who own any Red Giant Suite or have an active subscription to Universe, Red Giant also have a special upgrade offer for just $149. The upgrade offer ends at the same date, but the Coupon Code is RGC50A.

For business customers buying five or more licenses the company has Red Giant’s Volume Program, which includes additional business-focused features such as floating licenses, remote deployment, advanced support, training and more.


ART OF THE CUT with “Terminator: Dark Fate” editor Julian Clarke, ACE

Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

