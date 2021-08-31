Maxon believes all customers should be running on the latest version of Redshift, in order to maintain compatibility with the latest hardware and drivers, and the subscription model is the way to go.

At IBC 2020 Maxon announced Maxon One, a new annual and monthly subscription for all products in one all-encompassing package. The subscription bundled Cinema 4D's award-winning 3D animation tool, Red Giant Complete's full collection of powerful tools for editing, VFX and motion design and the ultra-fast, production-quality GPU renderer Redshift for Cinema 4D.

Now Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for motion designers and visual effects artists, announced that Redshift, the company’s blazingly fast GPU rendering product, is available as a subscription product. According to the company, “designers using Redshift with Maxon’s Cinema 4D, Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, SideFX Houdini, Foundry Katana and Blender can now get started with Redshift or add additional render power for half the price.”

Offering Redshift via subscription, Maxon continues, “powers ongoing development and work to maintain compatibility with multiple DCC applications and hardware platforms, including Nvidia’s CUDA, Apple Metal and Apple Silicon. Redshift’s functionality and performance is fully dependent upon third-party hardware and software solutions. In order to maintain compatibility with the latest hardware, drivers and host application updates our Redshift development team is constantly updating, optimizing and ensuring stability. In order to provide the best customer experience, Maxon believes all customers should be running on the latest version.”

Redshift’s perpetual licenses are dead

Redshift is, in Maxon’s own words, the world’s first fully GPU-accelerated, biased renderer built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production rendering in C4D. Tailored to support creative individuals and studios of every size, Redshift offers a suite of powerful features and supports complex, advanced shading networks and texturing capabilities as required for production-quality rendering. Redshift has the features and uncompromising quality of a CPU renderer, but at GPU rendering speeds.

The subscription pricing now announced is, Maxon states, “comparable to the former Annual Maintenance cost. New customers and existing customers who want to expand their license counts will enjoy the new initial subscription pricing. Sale of perpetual licenses has been discontinued, but existing Annual Maintenance Agreements will of course be serviced and are renewable up to August 31, 2023.”

Teams subscriptions are available for larger workgroups at an additional cost. These include dedicated training and support as well as online management and distribution of licenses via the Teams Dashboard. Teams Floating and RLM floating license models are also available.

One important note: new sales of Redshift perpetual licenses will no longer be available after August 30, 2021, according to Maxon. Redshift customers with questions are encouraged to visit the Redshift subscription FAQ.