Part of Red Giant Complete, Universe, a suite of video transition and effects plugins for editors and motion graphics artists, is now updated with a version. Meet Universe 5.1!

Universe 5.1 from Maxon is now available. The update adds support for M1-powered Macs, fixes bugs and puts Universe on a new, future proof foundation, having replaced JavaScript with C++.

Developer of professional 3D software solutions Maxon has announced the immediate availability of Universe 5.1., a new update to its suite of video transition and effects plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Universe 5 takes advantage of Multi-Frame Rendering (MFR) in Adobe After Effects, a must have feature for one of its most used host applications. Multi-Frame Rendering allows After Effects to take advantage of multi-core CPUs by rendering in parallel.

Universe is comprised of Generators, Effects, Text, Transitioins and Utilities, each offering a set of tools that help creating faster workflows for editors and motion graphics artists. Universe generators are a fantastic content resource for any video project. They can provide visual filler between your clips, animated backgrounds behind your titles, or even be overlaid atop your videos to create cool effects.

Universe Effects gives your footage authentic retro and modern day looks using tools like VHS, Retrograde Carousel, Glitch, Holomatrix II, and more. Universe Text allows to effortlessly create beautiful text treatments right inside your NLE. Universe Transitions allows you to instantly create seamless transitions between your clips. Universe Utilities packs all our utilities including tools for adding blending modes and camera shake.

Goodbye JavaScript, welcome C++

Universe is a collection of 89 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Working with Universe in Premiere Pro and After Effects has never been easier. The dockable Universe Dashboard brings all of the Universe tools into one place, making it simple to explore and apply the entire library of effects and presets.

This new version of Universe adds support for M1-powered Macs. Additionally, by replacing JavaScript with C++, Universe was completely rebuilt to provide a more future-proof and flexible foundation, paving the way for more powerful tools, creative options, and improved performance.

Along with these important updates 2 major bug fixes affecting Adobe Premiere users as well as many minor enhancements and stability improvements are included with this maintenance release.

This update is available immediately via Maxon App.