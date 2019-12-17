News

Maxon and Red Giant unite to offer powerful content creation solutions

Leading 3D and motion design/VFX software companies, Maxon and Red Giant unite to provide powerful solutions for digital content creation.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes December 17, 2019

Maxon and Red Giant unite to offer powerful content creation solutions

The year ends with big news: Maxon and Red Giant, creators of unique tools for editors, have reached a definitive agreement to merge to better serve the post production and content creation industries.

Maxon, the developers of professional 3D software solutions and Red Giant, creators of unique tools for editors, VFX artists, and motion designers, today cooperatively announced that the two companies have reached a definitive agreement to merge under the media and entertainment division of Nemetschek Group to better serve the post production and content creation industries. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Maxon and Red Giant are already well known and established in the digital content creation (DCC) industries, and share synergies in philosophy and long-term goals. Both companies have earned a peerless reputation for the quality and accessibility of products, and uncompromising commitment to service and support of the artistic community. Each company’s workforce features the industry expertise, organizational maturity, and executive experience needed to fully leverage this unique opportunity.

Maxon and Red Giant unite to offer powerful content creation solutions

Cinema 4D and Trapcode

Maxon, best known for its flagship 3D product Cinema 4D, was formed in 1986 with a passion for providing extremely powerful, though exceptionally accessible 3D software solutions. Artists across the globe rely on Maxon products to create cutting-edge visuals. In April of this year, Maxon acquired Redshift, developer of the GPU-accelerated Redshift render engine.

Since 2002, Red Giant has built its brand through award-winning products such as Trapcode, Magic Bullet, Universe, PluralEyes and its line of innovative visual effects software. Their unique, industry-standard tools are staples in the fields of film, broadcast, and advertising. Red Giant has differentiated itself in the industry through its artist-driven approach to software creation and its popular training and award-winning short films.

The two companies provide tools for a who’s who of production companies including ABC, CBS, NBC, HBO, BBC, Sky, Fox Networks, Turner Broadcasting, NFL Network, WWE, Viacom, Netflix, ITV Creative, Discovery Channel, MPC (Moving Picture Company), Digital Domain, VDO, Sony, Universal, The Walt Disney Company, Blizzard Entertainment, BMW, Facebook, Apple, Google, Vitra, Nike and many more.

Powerful software to serve creative artists

“This merger is a major milestone, not only for Maxon and Red Giant but also for the design industry as a whole,” said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “Our combined technology and know-how have the potential to progressively reshape the content creation landscape for years to come.”

“The combination of our companies is an exceptional fit of people, culture and technology,” said Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “We look forward to working together under a shared vision of how to design powerful and approachable software to serve creative artists around the world.”

Last August Maxon debuted Cinema 4D R21 at SIGGRAPH 2019, showing also a singular version of Cinema 4D that includes the complete feature set at an affordable price, as part of the “3D for Whole World” initiative. This week the company shared its Late Shift animated greetings card with the world. November, Red Giant announced the Red Giant Complete, offering all the Red Giant tools at one low price, and it was not a Black Friday promotion. Now, the two companies announce that in 2020 they will work together.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Adobe’s December 2019 giveaways

Nikon’s 4K 12-Bit RAW Via HDMI Now Available for Z6 and Z7 Owners

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Late Shift: behind the scenes of Maxon’s animated holiday greeting
News

Late Shift: behind the scenes of Maxon’s animated holiday greeting

With Cinema 4D and After Effects as primary tools, Neil Stubbings creates contemporary CGI...
Redshift 3.0.12 version integrates Cinema 4D noises and nodes
News

Redshift 3.0.12 version integrates Cinema 4D noises and nodes

Redshift 3.0.12 version, the first released since Maxon’s acquisition of Redshift, includes a deeper...
Red Giant: the giant Year End Sale starts December 10 and lasts only 24 hours
News

Red Giant: the giant Year End Sale starts December 10 and lasts only 24 hours

Simply by using Twitter you may win a 1-year subscription to Red Giant Complete....
Red Giant Complete: all the Red Giant tools at one low price
News

Red Giant Complete: all the Red Giant tools at one low price

Get access to every single tool Red Giant makes – Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of