Maxon debuted Cinema 4D R21 at SIGGRAPH 2019, showing also a singular version of Cinema 4D that includes the complete feature set at an affordable price, as part of the “3D for Whole World” initiative.

The next generation of Cinema 4D from Maxon is here, and it comes with a series of new features, along with broader integration with leading technology solutions that empower creative workflows for 3D professionals. The next generation of Maxon’s professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solution, R21 introduces powerful new capabilities including a completely new Caps and Bevel system, new Field Force dynamics, interface speed enhancements and broader integration with popular hardware and software technologies.

This new version is also good news for independent professionals and all those aspiring to use Cinema 4D but not able to pay the regular price of the program. R21 also introduces Maxon’s “3D for the Whole World” initiative, which aims to put professional 3D software within easy reach of every aspiring artist. This includes availability of a singular version of Cinema 4D, more efficient installation and licensing, and new low-entry subscription pricing.

Cinema 4D is now “easiest to acquire”

Maxon CEO, David McGavran, explains “3D for the Real World” is not just Maxon’s slogan but the central way they approach the market and the development of its products. Cinema 4D has long been heralded as the high-end 3D content creation solution that empowers the creative process – easiest to learn and easiest to use. Today, “easiest to acquire” will be added to the software’s first-class reputation.

“With R21, we have overhauled virtually every aspect of how our customers choose, download, purchase, license and manage Cinema 4D,” says McGavran. “The availability of a unified version of Cinema 4D will allow us to focus on developing one amazing 3D solution. Very attractive subscription pricing options ensure users around the world can easily access the most up-to-date 3D technology.”

Feature highlights in R21

One Version of Cinema 4D/More Efficient Installation and Licensing – R21 marks the introduction of one singular version of Cinema 4D that includes the complete feature set at an affordable price. Customers no longer need to choose between editions of the software and will benefit from all feature updates as they become available. A new global online store allows users to subscribe and immediately activate licenses.

Caps and Bevel – The all-new Caps and Bevels system in R21 lets users extrude 3D logos and animate text effects – the ‘bread and butter’ of 3D motion graphics – quickly, easily and more accurately. But this feature offers more than just fancy fonts and text – caps and bevels are integrated on all spline-based objects – lathe, loft, sweep, etc., for unlimited possibilities. Enhancements include improved constraints and internal bevels, Delaunay cap skinning and a new library of bevel presets.

Field Forces – The new Field Force dynamics object in R21 allows users to optimize motion graphics workflow in the MoGraph toolset, offering flexibility and power to control dynamic forces in modeling and animation effects for optimized performance.

Mixamo Control Rig – Offering a quick and customizable way to implement character animation, the new Mixamo Control Rig gives R21 users the ability to adjust Mixamo animations imported into Cinema 4D for a flexible and powerful workflow.

Rendering Improvements – Cinema 4D’s wide range of render options deliver fast, beautiful and professional results for creating outstanding images and animations. New capabilities in R21 include:

Intel Open Image Denoise – R21 integrates Intel Open Image Denoise, a library for high-performance, easy-to-use denoising filter solution to improve visual quality and reduce rendering times via deep learning techniques. This technology is part of Intel® oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, a set of libraries to help create high-performance, high-fidelity, extensible, and cost-effective visual applications and solutions. The solution works and is available with Cinema 4D’s internal rendering solutions as well as ProRender.

Material Nodes – Numerous additional nodes and UI improvements to accelerate workflow include the new Node Space that defines which material nodes are available to the chosen renderer. Additionally, an API is now available for third-party developers to integrate render engines with the new material node system.

Workflow and core improvements

Interface Speed Enhancements – Interface speed augmentations increase performance in R21 for quicker modeling operations, particularly in demanding, fast-paced productions that require heavy keyframe scene creation.

Access to the Best Technology – R21 leverages the latest processor optimizations from Intel and AMD. Cinema 4D users can also directly import files to the Unreal Engine and Unity game engines to build stunning cinematic games, simulations, and visualizations. Integration into numerous other popular software packages also means artists have the necessary set of features for maximum creative flexibility.

Optimized Workflow – As Maxon continues to transition to a more modern UI in Cinema 4D, R21 features improved color, updated menus and defaults. Support for HiDPI on Windows and Mac, provide optimized, anti-aliased display on high-end laptops and monitors, and more.

Cinema 4D R21 will be available on September 3, 2019 for both macOS and Windows. Minimum System Requirements Cinema 4D are as follows:

Windows: Windows 10, CPU SSE3, 64-bit, Intel or AMD

macOS: macOS 10.12.6 or newer (10.13.6, 10.14.6, [10.15.x]), SE 3, 64 bit, Intel-based GPUs and compatibility Maxon notes that the GPU renderer “requires an NVIDIA or AMD graphics card on Windows or AMD on MacOS that supports OpenCL 1.2 or newer. Metal support requires MacOS 10.14.6 or newer. We recommend at least 4 GB VRAM for GPU rendering.” the company also says this: “we test the compatibility of our products with the driver and OS versions available at the time of the announcement of a new Cinema 4D release and focus on typical mid-range to high-end systems and basic coverage on low-end (min. requirements) systems. Additionally, we try to keep up with hardware, driver, and OS updates as soon as they are released.”

