A trusted provider of high-quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for broadcast, pro A/V, pro audio, UCC and OEM applications worldwide, Marshall Electronics will debut its VMV-402-3GSH Switcher at NAB 2024 (Booth C5912). The new product is a four-input, auto-scaling, seamless switch that is designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure.

The company says that the Marshall VMV-402-3GSH can be used in remote news vehicles, edit rooms, AV boardrooms, lecture halls and even as an input expander for existing production switches. Simple command structure allows easy integration with Crestron and other control surfaces and automation systems via Ethernet or RS232. The switcher accepts four 3GSDI sources. Inputs 1 and 2 also accept HDMI.

Switching fast and glitch-free, it accepts all common input formats/frame rates and converts to a single output format. Program out is available simultaneously as SDI and HDMI. A second HDMI output provides a full-time quad view. It is easily set up using convenient on-screen menus or a web GUI, without the need for special apps or cables. The unit is 1RU high and full rack width.

“The new VMV-402-3GSH will be making its NAB preview at this year’s show,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Expanding on our line of switchers is a natural progression at Marshall, as it complements our range of cameras, creating a more comprehensive solution in the field.”