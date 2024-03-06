A trusted provider of high-quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for broadcast, pro A/V, pro audio, UCC and OEM applications worldwide, Marshall will show the new CV612 at NAB 2024.

The new CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ camera from Marshall features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers.

“We are excited to debut this new camera at NAB 2024,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “The CV612 is a great addition to our track-and-follow lineup of cameras, as we presented the CV620 last year, and are now providing more options to the market by bringing the CV612 to this year’s show.”

The new model automatically tracks, follows and frames presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this, according to Marshall, the ideal solution for production and live streaming.

The CV612 from Marshall Electronics has a flexible networkable IP interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. One Ethernet (CAT) cable installation with PoE+ simplifies setup and operation. Control interface includes RS232, Visca/Pelco protocols as well as LAN control. Also included is a handheld IR remote control. The PTZ features a pan rotation of 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds.