Participate in the Marshall Electronics “How to Tell a Story” camera contest to win one of three of its top-selling cameras. You need to have a Marshall Electronics camera model to participate.

Marshall Electronics users have until June 30 to create a short video showing how they use their gear to tell stories.The one grand prize winner will receive a CV420 compact 4K HDR camera.

We’ve seen all types of contests happen in recent months, and here comes a new one, from Marshall Electronics, that may be exactly what users of Marshall cameras need to get their creatives juices flowing, on this slow return to production. You’ve probably been using their gear to tell stories, but have you ever thought about telling a story sharing how you use their cameras?

Well, the opportunity is here, but you’ve no time to loose, because the contest was announced now, but ends on June 30th, so there isn’t much time left to get your short video ready to send to YouTube. The rules are simple: the “How to Tell a Story” video contest from Marshall Electronics asks customers to create a short YouTube video explaining how they use Marshall cameras. Knowing the subject matter, it’s up to you to create the most interesting story that convinces the judges.

Create a short YouTube video

The “How to Tell a Story” camera contest offers a chance to win one of three of its top-selling cameras, including the CV420 Compact 4K HDR Camera, the CV346 Compact HD Camera and the CV506 Miniature Full-HD Camera. To participate all you’ve to do is create and post a short YouTube video in HD resolution explaining how Marshall cameras are being used while also demonstrating the unique features of the camera that have helped the production. Email the link of the YouTube video to tod@marshall-usa.com with company information and contact details.

“We want to hear how our industry partners and integrators are using our Marshall cameras to tell their story, deliver their message, and complete their workflows,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “We realize that we’re just starting to open back-up in production, and while some of the footage will be prior events, we’re excited by the number of submissions thus far.”

On June 30th, Marshall will accumulate all video submissions and choose three (3) finalists based on creativity, best use of feature sets, and quality of production. Marshall will then announce the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners and disseminate prizes right after the 4th of July weekend. The first place winner will receive a CV420 Compact 4K HDR Camera with 3.8~16 mm Lens; second place will be awarded a CV346 Compact HD Camera with 5.0mm Prime Lens, and third place will take home a CV506 Miniature Full-HD Camera.

The three Marshall Electronics cameras

The Marshall CV420-CS is a true 4K camera built around a 12.4-Megapixel, 1/1.7-inch sensor delivering ultra-crisp, clear true 4K resolution in 4096x2160p at 60fps. CV420-CS contains a single 12G (BNC) and a simultaneous HDMI 2.0 output covering a variety of 4K/UHD/HD applications. Flexible CS/C lens mount format offers a wide range of lens options with DC Auto-Iris plug-in capability.

The CV420-CS is suitable for use in flexible workflow environments including live broadcast production, sportscast, newscast, concerts, reality television, corporate communications, government, courtroom, house of worship, education, and many more Broadcast and ProAV applications.

The Marshall CV346 Full-HD Miniature Camera offers performance, flexibility, and value in a compact form factor. Built around a next generation 2.5-Megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor, the CV346 delivers ultra-crisp, clear progressive Full-HD video up to 1920x1080p at 60/59/50fps and interlaced 1920x1080i at 60/59/50fps.

The CV346 is suitable for use in HDMI Pro AV workflows or HDSDI environments including live broadcast productions, courtroom capture, corporate video, government assembly, sportscast, newscast, reality television, concerts, house of worship and many more.

The Marshall CV506 Full-HD Miniature Camera with HDMI offers performance, flexibility, and value in a tiny form factor. Built around a next generation 2.5-Megapixel, 1/2.86-inch sensor, the CV506 delivers ultra-crisp, clear progressive Full-HD video up to 1920x1080p at 60/59/50fps and interlaced 1920x1080i at 60/59/50fps.

The CV506 is suitable for use in Full-HD broadcast and Pro AV workflows including live broadcast productions, sportscast, newscast, reality television, concerts, corporate, government, courtroom, house of worship, and many more.