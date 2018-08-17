News

Marshall CV420-CS: new true 4K compact camera debuts at IBC 2018

IBC 2018 is mid-September, but companies are eager to show their products. Marshall Electronics has a highlight to share: the company debuts a new CV420-CS true 4K compact camera at IBC 2018.

August 17, 2018

The  new Marshall CV420-CS offers true 4K resolution in 4096x2160p at 60/50 fps, and comes packaged in a sturdy, discrete design that features a wide range of picture adjustment controls.

Built around a 12.4-Megapixel, 1/1.7-inch sensor, the Marshall CV420-CS  expands the family of CV cameras from the company with a compact true 4K camera. The new model delivers crisp, clear 4096x2160p video with, adds Marshall, vibrant colors and fast frame rates. The Marshall CV420-CS has outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and it has a Varifocal or Fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

The CV420-CS offers the following resolution modes and frame rate settings (industry standard for U.S. broadcast, PAL, NTSC and cinematic 24 fps):

  •  True 4K (4096x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps
  •  UHD (3840x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps
  • Interlaced HD (1920x1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps
  • Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

“Releasing an affordable true 4096 x 2160p camera further expands our reach to cinematic and film production,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. “Additionally, we were able to cater to our broadcast customers with the addition of 24fps, which has been requested for some time now.”

The CV420-CS is suitable for use in live events, where large projection screens require true 4K resolution image capture, as well as film production, sports broadcasting, reality TV shoots and more. Remote control for the CV420-CS is operated by RS485 (Visca) or OSD menu joystick, and a wide range of picture adjustment settings are available such as Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (blacks), Gamma, Shutter and more. The CV420-CS can capture detailed shots while maintaining a discrete presence and can be used as a fixed “e-PTZ” camera, where select windows of the image can be zoomed and panned within the frame.

To find more about the new Marshall CV420-CS compact true 4K camera  and see it on display, visit the Marshall Electronics Booth #12.D20 at IBC 2018, September 14-18, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.


A.I. Gigapixel: enlarge images using artificial intelligence

Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

