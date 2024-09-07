A trusted provider of high-quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for broadcast, pro A/V, pro audio, UCC and OEM applications worldwide, MARSHALL shows in Amsterdam the company’s new PTZ camera.

The perfect fit for a range of mid-sized rooms, including corporate communications and teleconferencing, as well as traditional broadcast applications, the new CV620 20x PTZ camera will be on display at IBC 2024.

The new CV620 20x PTZ camera on display at IBC 2024 (Stand 11.A17) is one of several new additions to MARSHAL’s PTZ line of products at this year’s show. Marshall Electronics is previewing its latest camera model, the CV625 PTZ Camera, at IBC 2024 (Stand 11.A17). Expanding on its track and follow offerings, the CV625 features a 25x zoom that is ideal for large venue auto tracking, broadcast events, show stages, educational lecture halls and large format houses of worship.

Available in black (CV625-TB) and white models (CV625-TW), the camera uses AI facial learning to automatically track, follow and frame presenters. The CV625 features a high performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor to capture crisp high-quality UHD video. The camera delivers up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60fps with an 83-degree horizontal angle-of-view. The CV625 provides versatility for various applications with its range of outputs including HDMI, 3G-SDI, Ethernet, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0.

New CV625 joins the CV612 track and follow model

“The CV625 provides accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers with the added benefit of 25x zoom,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “AI is advancing PTZ technology, and we are excited to now offer a line of track and follow products, with this new CV625 joining the CV612 track and follow model that we announced earlier this year.”

The model mentioned on the title, the CV620 20x PTZ, that will also be on display at IBC, features 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0 and IP outputs and 20x zoom. This new camera is, according to Marshall Electronics, the perfect fit for a range of mid-sized rooms, including corporate communications and teleconferencing, as well as traditional broadcast applications.

The new camera has a 57-degree field of view and supports up to 1080p/60. The camera features a high-quality Sony sensor and is available in black (CV620-B12) and white models (CV620-W12) to fit varying aesthetics. It also features Mic and Line-in audio options as well as a range of IP protocols, including RTSP, RTMP, RTMPS, SRT and MPEG-TS.

“As corporate communications and presentations continue to push the boundaries on its video quality, adding a high quality, easy to use camera into your facility elevates any presentation,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “In addition to corporate applications, the CV620 serves as a work horse for traditional broadcast as well.”

The CV620 features a panning angle of 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds. The CV620 provides a range of setting controls including focus, gain control, white balance, exposure control, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and more. The control interface includes Visca, Visca-over-IP and Onvif protocols. Also included is a handheld IR remote control.

“We look forward to presenting the new CV620 model at IBC 2024 to our international customers and partners,” adds Ramos. “IBC is a great venue to present our newest cameras, and we are excited to showcase several new additions to our PTZ line of products at this year’s show.”