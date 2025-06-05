Designed with AV integrators in mind, the new camera from Marshall, with IP (HEVC/SRT) and 3GSDI Ideal for a wide range of professional AV applications.

The compact yet powerful new full-HD camera from Marshall Electronics is designed for IP-based workflows in professional AV and live productions, including houses of worship, courtroom and classroom settings, as well as broadcast environments.

Featuring a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, the CV355-27X-IP captures crystal-clear video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps, delivering exceptional image performance across all standard HD formats, with output up to 1080p60 and 720p60. Its impressive 27X optical zoom (5.5~150mm) provides a versatile 60° angle of view, making it ideal for capturing close-up detail in large spaces.

Designed with AV integrators in mind, the CV355-27X-IP is easy to incorporate into any project, as it supports simultaneous IP (HEVC/SRT), 3GSDI and HDMI outputs, with Ethernet I/O providing video, control, audio and Power over Ethernet (PoE) over a single cable. It also features RS232 control and a 3.5mm audio input with passthrough, offering flexible integration options for a wide range of workflows.

“The CV355-27X-IP brings together advanced IP streaming technologies with broadcast-quality optics, giving AV professionals a powerful, flexible tool for live broadcast productions, courtroom capture, corporate video, government assembly, sportscast, newscast, reality television, concerts, house of worship and more,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “The CV355-27X-IP is suitable for use in networked HD and workflows where image quality and versatility are of the utmost concern.”

Marshall Electronics is showing the CV355-27X-IP Optical Zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) camera at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 3843), Orlando, on June 11-13, 2025. The company will also spotlight its Elite Series of PTZ Cameras at the event. Marshall’s Elite Series of PTZ cameras includes the CV630-NDIW, CV630-IP/IPW, CV630-Bl/WI, CV620-Bl/WI, CV620-Bl2/WI2 and CV612-TBl/TWI.