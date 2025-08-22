Marshall Electronics will highlight several of its new product offerings at IBC 2025, including the CV612 PTZ Camera, RCP Plus Camera Controller and VMV-402-3GSH Switcher.

Announced at the start of August, the new CV355-27X-ND3 camera from Marshall will also be on display at IBC2025, as well as the CV355-27X-IP launched earlier this year.

A valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements, the CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block that offers an extensive zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm. The camera, the latest announced by Marshall Electronics, will be one of the highlights at the company’s space at IBC2025 ((Booth 11.C28).

“We are excited to showcase a range of new broadcast and AV solutions at this year’s IBC show,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Our products are being deployed in a range of applications from news to sports, to education, house of worship, courtrooms and more. Marshall offers various benefits to the market, including the ability to easily mix and match any of our cameras, camera control via a reliable PTZ controller and free Marshall software or control via a variety of 3rd party software and hardware platforms.”

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who the prime subject is and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot.

Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations.