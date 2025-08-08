Two months after the introduction of the CV355-27X-IP camera, Marshall Electronics introduces the CV355-27X-ND3 Optical Zoom NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) camera at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28).

A valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements, the CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block that offers an extensive zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm.

The Marshall CV355-27X-ND3 camera utilizes a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps with support for all HD formats. The straightforward design, ease of use and NDI capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements, according to Marshall.

The CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block that offers an extensive zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm, starting at 60 degrees all the way out to 3.2 degrees horizontal angle-of-view for maintaining image crispness from ultra-wide to long telephoto shots.

The camera includes the NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) video-over-IP protocol, allowing for high-quality, low-latency video to be transferred over a standard IP network. NDI preserves visual quality, frame accuracy and source synchronization. NDI also opens up a wide range of NDI Tools that are available to make this new camera easily discoverable, controllable, adjustable and consumable into NDI workflows. The camera offers the convenience of NDI HX2|HX3, 3G/HDSDI and HDMI simultaneous outputs with stereo audio embedding.

The CV355-27X-ND3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions, including live events, indoor or outdoor sporting events, houses of worship and other dynamic lighting environments.

“The CV355-27X-ND3 is designed for users who need broadcast-quality video with flexible integration into their existing workflows,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Its powerful zoom range and NDI compatibility provide an ideal solution for professionals working in fast-paced, live production environments.”

Last June Marshall Electronics introduced the CV355-27X-IP Optical Zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) camera at InfoComm 2025, which shares the same key specifications of this new model. This compact yet powerful new full-HD camera from Marshall Electronics is designed for IP-based workflows in professional AV and live productions, including houses of worship, courtroom and classroom settings, as well as broadcast environments.

Designed with AV integrators in mind, the CV355-27X-IP is easy to incorporate into any project, as it supports simultaneous IP (HEVC/SRT), 3GSDI and HDMI outputs, with Ethernet I/O providing video, control, audio and Power over Ethernet (PoE) over a single cable. It also features RS232 control and a 3.5mm audio input with passthrough, offering flexible integration options for a wide range of workflows.

Now, with the CV355-27X-ND3 camera, Marshall Electronics expands the range of solutions available for professionals. The camera(s) will be on display at camera at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28).