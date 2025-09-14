At IBC 2025, Krotos is unveiling Video to Sound, a browser-based platform that uses AI-assisted technology to automatically sync professionally recorded audio to video. Designed for sound designers, editors, filmmakers, game teams, and content creators, the tool generates sound in minutes, accelerating the first stages of post-production so users can focus on the creative decisions that matter most.

Unlike generative AI platforms, Video to Sound is powered entirely by licensed, professionally recorded sounds from the Krotos Studio Pro library. The system analyzes uploaded video clips, detects scene changes, and produces synchronized sound. Starting with ambiences and adding Foley and other elements later, users can audition results in the browser, then download a stereo mix, stems to import into any DAW or NLE for detailed editing.

Video to Sound is designed to help video editors and filmmakers produce sound-ready edits to impress clients, sound designers get a first pass they can refine creatively, game teams prototype ambiences to picture, and content creators or streamers make videos stand out with professional audio. It also provides studios and enterprises with a scalable way to save time and reduce costs.

«Krotos built Video to Sound to take care of the time-consuming groundwork of sound design, so that sound designers, film makers, and video editors can focus on the work that only they can do,» said Orfeas Boteas, CEO of Krotos. «By combining speed with professional-quality audio, it bridges the gap between fast results and creative control.»

Key features

Automatic Syncing — Upload video clips (up to 1 minute, 100 MB) and generate synchronized ambiences for each scene.

Real Recordings, Not Generative AI — Sounds come from Krotos’ in-house and partner sound designers.

Mix and Stems — Download stereo mixes, individual stems, or videos with audio embedded.

Creative Flexibility — Use as a polished first pass, then refine in a DAW or NLE.

Browser-Based — Runs online with no installation required.

Availability

Video to Sound is rolling out in stages. Krotos has opened 100 early-access spots for users to test the feature, with selected participants receiving one month of free access and the chance to help shape development. After the early access period, Video to Sound will be available in beta as part of the Krotos Studio Pro and Max subscriptions, with API access available to enterprise customers. Users can register for early access at krotos.studio.

