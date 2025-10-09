Marshall Electronics recently announced its first professional podcast streaming bundle, the StreamDesk, perfect for podcasts, streaming, and video calls on any platform.

An all-in-one podcasting bundle now available for various live streaming applications, the StreamDesk from Marshall Electronics will be on display at NAB New York.

Designed for versatility, the convenient package available under the name StreamDesk includes a Marshall CV508 POV Camera, Marshall VAC-12HUC Adapter, MXL 990 BLAZE Condenser Microphone with integrated SMP-1 Shockmount and Pop Filter, MXL BCD-STAND Desktop Stand and the MXL MIC MATE PRO Adapter. This new bundle, ideal for streaming and podcasting applications, will be on display at NAB NY (Booth 662), October 22-23, 2025, at the Javits Center.

Marshall says that “the StreamDesk bundle delivers clear audio with HD video, making it perfect for podcasts, streaming and video calls on any platform. The bundle includes an HDMI HD Camera, and an XLR Microphone with shock mount and mic arm, plus all the necessary adapters for live streaming applications on various platforms.”

Here is detailed information about the components included:

The Marshall CV508 is a Micro POV Camera with HDMI and 3GSDI. It also has a next-generation Sony 1/2.8″ (6.46mm) Solid-State Image Sensor that provides clear HD images with rich, accurate 10-bit (4:2:2) color, even in low-light (0.01 Lux) environments, designed for use in any lighting solution for all online streams. The Marshall VAC12HUC converts HDMI 2.0 to USB-C (USB 3.0/USB 2.0) at resolutions up to UHD 3840x2160p at 30fps.

The MXL 990 BLAZE is an LED XLR Condenser Microphone. It was designed with the modern content creator in mind and features a FET-based design. Blaze LED red lights help to elevate your audio setup. The first high-quality condenser microphone to come into reach of working musicians, the MXL 990 has a FET preamp and a large diaphragm for truly professional sound quality in both online live streams and studio podcast recordings. The integrated MXL SMP-1 Shockmount and Pop Filter protects the microphone against vocal plosives and corrosive moisture.

The MXL BCD-STAND is a desktop microphone stand that is durable, flexible and powerful. It is great for hands-free podcasting, recording or voice-over work and has a built-in 12-foot XLR cable with an easy clamp mount or a screwed to tabletop surface kit for a variety of mounting solutions. It also comes with an XLR cable installed for easy plug and play. The MXL MIC MATE PRO connects XLR to a USB Interface with Phantom Power.

“We are excited to have this innovative and convenient bundle now available on our website,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “The StreamDesk is great for a variety of live streaming applications, including podcasting, gaming, recording, online broadcasting, remote conferencing and much more.”