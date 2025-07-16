Griffin Media is ushering in a new era of local news delivery with the launch of a dedicated digital streaming desk using Marshall Electronics cameras.

With more than 117 years serving Oklahomans, Griffin Media is recognized for its deep investment in news, weather and sports coverage across TV, radio, outdoor and digital platforms. Now, Griffin Media, the parent company of CBS and CW affiliates in Tulsa, and the CBS affiliate and an independent in Oklahoma City, is ushering in a new era of local news delivery with the launch of a dedicated digital streaming desk using Marshall Electronics cameras.

The launch of the innovative digital streaming desk happens in response to the growing demand for digital content across multiple platforms. Griffin Media has repurposed a former prompter operator station into a state-of-the-art streaming hub, located adjacent to the on-air control room in its Tulsa facility. This marks the company’s first structured and focused move into expanding its streaming and video-on-demand footprint.

The streaming desk features one Marshall CV568 Miniature Camera with a 12-millimeter lens, which was previously used for the company’s radio division. Known for its exceptional image quality and compact design, the Marshall camera provides Griffin Media with a cost-effective and professional-grade solution for live streaming and recorded content.

“It’s pretty unbelievable when you look at how physically small the Marshall camera is and the quality images it’s capturing,” says John Quesnel, statewide director of broadcast automation at News on 6, Tulsa CW, News 9 and KSBI. “The cameras have SDI output and controls that make setup easy. They’ve allowed us to get into this space economically and effectively. This setup gives us the tools we need to look sharp.”

The digital streaming desk will support breaking news updates, weather coverage and franchise programming including weekly financial and sports segments. The content is streamed across Griffin Media’s news and weather apps, websites, YouTube, Facebook and connected TV platforms. In addition, audio from the sessions will be repurposed as podcasts. “This is our first organized foray into this space,” says Quesnel. “If this proves successful in Tulsa, we’ll look at expanding into our Oklahoma City operations as well.”

With a soft launch that occurred in early May, Griffin Media trained talent and producers to deliver consistent, engaging digital content. This initiative is another example of the company’s commitment to keeping Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained, and forward-thinking approach to keeping pace with changing viewer habits and leveraging innovative tools to reach their audience anytime, anywhere. “The Marshall camera and lens configuration overall is a great fit for this project,” adds Quesnel. The brand’s cameras and lenses provide the media company with quality picture and easy setup.

