Terrible Herbst Motorsports is setting new standards in off-road racing media coverage thanks to his use of the CV574 Miniature 4K UHD POV camera from Marshall Electronics.

The miniature 4K UHD camera from Marshall allows Bryan Moore, Director of Media and Aerial Production at Terrible Herbst Motorsports to revolutionize off-road livestreaming.

Bryan Moore has been heavily involved in the off-road industry for over 13 years, and now the Director of Media and Aerial Production at Terrible Herbst Motorsports is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in live broadcasting by integrating Marshall’s cutting-edge technology with the high intensity demands of the sport.

For years, Moore and his team relied on cameras from a different manufacturer, but they recently transitioned to the Marshall CV574 camera. “The CV574 offers a level of reliability and quality that our previous cameras could not achieve,” says Moore. “The Marshall cameras, with their built-in encoders and wide-angle 4K lenses, allow for high-definition streaming without the need for additional hardware, making the system more efficient. The biggest standout for us is the internal encoder. It simplifies our setup while providing top-tier quality. The cameras can withstand extreme heat—up to 160 degrees—and don’t overheat, a crucial factor in desert environments.”

Livestream off-road races

In addition to the Marshall CV574 cameras, Moore’s team is leveraging the Starlink satellite network to livestream off-road races, a feat previously considered nearly impossible due to the extreme conditions. “People don’t realize we’re taking a truck going 140 miles per hour through four-foot bumps in the desert and sending a high-definition signal to space and back within three seconds,” adds Moore. “This technological leap allows for seamless live feeds, bringing viewers closer to the action in real time—something that was previously unattainable in such rugged environments.”

The Marshall CV574 network streaming POV camera is built around a Sony UHD sensor with over 8.46 million pixels. The miniature CV574 delivers, Marshall notes, “exceptional 4K (Ultra-HD) video performance via HDMI and ethernet IP interface supporting the ultra-efficient NDI HX3, SRT, HEVC codecs from a durable aluminum alloy build with rear I/O protection wings. The Ultra-HD Sony sensor offers crystal clear and rich color accurate video with improved low light sensitivity, refined remote adjust capability and flexible interchangeable lenses.”