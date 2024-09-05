Sony Electronics Unveils HDC-P50A Camera and Control Unit

Sony just launched of the HDC-P50A, a compact and lightweight multi-purpose camera with a 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor that features global shutter function and offers high flexibility in terms of installation.

This camera inherits the features and performance of the existing multi-purpose camera Sony HDC-P50. In addition to SDI outputs from the camera body, it also supports IP transmission using SMPTE ST 2110, which is increasingly adopted in the broadcasting and live production industry. Furthermore, it can be connected to a camera control unit, enabling high frame rate shooting at up to four times in 4K. It also can be equipped with the optional HKC-VND50 variable ND filter unit. With its compact and lightweight design, it can be used in various scenarios such as shooting in hard-to-reach locations, aerial shots from helicopters, and shooting with jibs, cranes or wire support systems.

With its built-in IP transmission, the HDC-P50A joins Sony’s ever expanding Networked Live ecosystem. It can be connected to the camera control network adapter CNA-2 to enable centralized monitoring and remote operations.

The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the HDC-3500 and HDC-5500 cameras, delivering the same color reproduction performance. This makes it easy to integrate into existing systems.

Support for IP Transmission with SMPTE ST 2110

With the optional license HZC-SFP5A, the HDC-P50A can directly output in IP using SMPTE ST 2110. This enables standalone camera compatibility with AMWA NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications). It allows for direct IP output without the need for additional hardware and supports IP Tally, making it an ideal choice for IP-based studios. Additionally, by connecting to the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50 or the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, the camera delivers IP input/output and high frame rate output.

Flexible Functionality and Compact Lightweight Design Enable Versatile Use in Various Scenarios

This camera is compatible with the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, as well as the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50. The camera control units and IP extension adapter allow for long-distance connections of up to 10km using single-mode fiber. This is ideal for shooting locations that are a long distance from the replay system. When connected to the HDCU-5000 camera control unit, the HDC-P50A enables slow-motion shooting at up to four times speed in 4K and up to eight times speed in HD while maintaining the standard speed output, in both SDR and HDR operations.

The compact and lightweight design offers high flexibility in installation, making it suitable for shooting in hard-to-reach or elevated locations. It can be used for simple shooting with a remote pan-tilt unit, as well as capturing various angles in sports and live events, among other scenes.

High Interoperability with the HDC-5000 and HDC-3000 Series

The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the multi-format HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 system cameras, covering a wide color gamut including BT.2020 and S-Gamut3. It allows for easy color matching when added to existing camera systems.