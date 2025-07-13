Sony Electronics Inc. announced two new CFexpress Type A cards for its Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, along with the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader.

The new CFexpress 4-compatible products from Sony achieve read speeds exceeding 1800 MB/s—more than twice as fast as earlier models— and maximum write speeds of 1700 MB/s.

The CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T CFexpress Type A cards now announced by Sony highlight the company’s commitment to expanding its lineup of video production accessories to support professional and high-end amateur creators in enhancing and simplifying their production activities. These new CFexpress 4-compatible products achieve read speeds exceeding 1800 MB/s—more than twice as fast as earlier models — and maximum write speeds of 1700 MB/s. The cards follow the VPG (Video Performance Guarantee) 400 standard, ensuring stable video recording at 400 MB/sec.

The CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T CFexpress Type A cards and MRW-G3 card reader support long-duration video recording, high-speed continuous shooting, and fast data transfer. Along with the new cards Sony introduced the CFexpress 4-compatible MRW-G3 card reader that enables high-speed data transfer to computers, improving workflow efficiency.

According to Sony, the new durable and resilient memory cards CFexpress Type A Cards (CEA-G Series), CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T, meet TOUGH specifications with approximately 5 times the drop resistance and 10 times the bend strength compared to CFexpress Type A standards, with dust and water resistance (IP57), temperature resistance, X-ray resistance, anti-static, and UV resistance, making them usable in harsh environments.

The CFexpress Type A Card Reader, MRW-G3, provides high-speed data transfer with CFexpress 4 and USB 40Gbps support, reducing computer import times. It is compatible with most computers, smartphones, and tablets, enabling data editing and uploading from various devices and locations. It features a heat dissipation design to handle temperature increases during large file transfers, achieving high reliability and durability.

The CEA-G1920T and CEA-G960T CFexpress Type A cards will be available in August 2025. The CEA-G960T is available for approximately $584.99 USD and $809.99 CAD and the CEA-G1920T for approximately $949.99 USD and $1,309.99 CAD. The CFexpress Type A Card Reader, MRW-G3, is available for approximately $149.99 USD and $209.99 CAD. These accessories will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.