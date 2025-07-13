Sony Electronics Inc. is adding the ECM-778 shotgun microphone to its lineup of professional audio solutions, a solution offering superior sound quality and compact design, the company claims.

The durable and reliable new Sony ECM-778 is optimized for production and can be used on boom poles and with compatible cameras to achieve cinematic sound.

The Sony ECM-778 high-resolution shotgun microphone is a premium new model designed for content production where audio quality is paramount, such as films, dramas, and documentaries. The flagship mono high-resolution microphone delivers immersive, high-quality audio recordings, Sony claims, adding that “the microphone offers versatile mounting options and can be fixed to a boom pole by using the supplied microphone holder and stand adapter, attached to compatible cameras, or used in studio setups, adapting easily to various audio recording environments requiring cinematic sound.”

The ECM-778 features a newly developed microphone capsule, a precision-machined brass acoustic tube, and a specifically designed electronic circuit board for superior sound quality, providing clear high frequencies and stable mid-low ranges. With high-resolution support capturing frequencies beyond the audible range of 20 kHz, the microphone provides clear and spatially expansive audio recording of voices, ambient sounds, nature sounds, musical instruments, and more.

Here is more information, shared by Sony, about the microphone:

Compact Build for Ease of Use

With a compact size of approximately 6.93 inches (176 mm) in length and weight of roughly 3.6 ounces (102 g), the ECM-778 achieves excellent forward directivity and clearly captures desired sound while effectively reducing surrounding noise, providing greater user flexibility when recording in confined spaces.

In a boom setup, the size of the microphone offers excellent mobility, allowing for closer positioning to performers for clearer sound capture. Its lightweight machined aluminum exterior is also a benefit when mounted on top of cameras, promoting operability, mobility and minimizing intrusion.

Broad Compatibility

The microphone provides seamless compatibility with external audio input devices, recording equipment, and camera systems equipped with XLR terminals, including Sony’s Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, thereby supporting a wide range of video production and audio recording environments.

Consistent, Precise Sound Quality

Film capacitors and metal film resistors are used in the signal path to achieve clear sound quality. Conductive polymer aluminium solid capacitors in the power circuit combine miniaturization with high capacity to ensure a stable power supply. Additionally, the machined aluminum exterior suppresses external vibrations and electrical noise, enabling high-precision audio recording.

Durability, Reliability, and Versatility

The microphone’s robust machined aluminum exterior and structure support reliable and stable professional performance under various conditions.

The microphone also comes with two lightweight foam-type wind screens, which offer superior wind protection indoors or in the elements, ensuring options for differing use cases and environments. Additionally, all the microphones’ accessories – including wind screens – can be neatly stored in the durable hard-sided case, which is included with the microphone.

A low-cut switch reduces unwanted bass noise, as well as wind and vibration, further enabling clear, easy to hear audio.

Collaboration with Film Sound Engineers

During the development and design of the ECM-778, Sony continues to collaborate with sound engineers in film production to create purpose-built products that incorporate professional feedback and directly address industry needs.

Mr. Kenichi Fujimoto, Sound Engineer and winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Sound Recording (2012, 2015), commented, “We recording engineers forge our sonic preferences over years, recording and listening to countless projects with a vast array of microphones, starting from our days as assistants. When we step into the lead role, we choose the mic that perfectly matches our cultivated taste. Right now, this is the single best choice available. In filmmaking, the shotgun mic for dialogue is the most critical tool—it’s the axis around which everything else turns. The ECM-778 is that new axis. It strikes an exceptional balance with its length and weight. Its clarity and solid core deliver a palpable sound pressure, and it provides that ‘little something’ that has always been missing in other microphones. It is, simply put, a microphone that lets you create a truly cinematic sound.”

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-778 microphone is expected to be available near the end of summer 2025 for approximately $1,199.99 USD and $1,699.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.