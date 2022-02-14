LWKS went independent in 2020, and since then, the company has announced several Lightworks and QScan releases. Now LWKS has Lightworks 2022. Check out the new packages!

Lightworks 2022 is announced as the Lightworks for all content creators, the biggest release ever of the classic NLE, with new editing tools and features. In case you missed it, check the new version!

With the first official introduction last November, Lightworks 2022 is now available in three flavors: Free, Creator and Pro. The pandemic and the end of the year may have contributed for many of those wanting to check the software not doing so, but you still have time. Packed with new features, the Lightworks 2022 reflects the drastic changes we’ve seen in content production in recent years and months.

As the internet has developed and pro-grade technology is accessible to a wider audience, the amount of content creators has skyrocketed and also diversified. Where once before you needed an expensive camera to make content, now everyone can create amazing video with just their smartphones. Since content is no longer in the hands of large media companies, Lightworks has made its editing software accessible to everyone. This new launch, says LWKS, offers three different plans to fit different needs for different content creators. Let’s see what the new release has to offer.

Introduced as the company’s biggest release ever, Lightworks 2022 comes with new editing tools and features that offer options for every type of content creator. It’s time to bring your video to life, and it does not matter where you start, the NLE offers Hollywood strength video editing for everyone, according to LWKS.

For over a decade, Lightworks offered a free plan to get aspiring editors started and a Pro version for more skilled video pros. After 14-months of working closely with users, we have come up with a fantastic new set of features, powerful functionalities and integrations than ever before. Lightworks 2022 offers editing solutions to every content creator out there, from beginners to professionals or social media experts, to marketers, who all have the same purpose – creating engaging content.

The three versions of Lightworks 2022

Here is the information shared by LWKS regarding the three versions of Lightworks 2022 now available:

Lightworks Free

With thousands of new and inexperienced editors registering for Lightworks Free everyday, it’s important to keep the world’s first free video editing platform both simple and fun to use. Advanced features that intimidate new users have been removed and exciting creative tools have been added, including over 80 new transitions.

Previously, Lightworks Free users had a 7-day rolling license. This has been replaced with a 3-month renewable activation period, which allows our new users to have more time navigating the software before requiring a log-in.

Lightworks Create

Lightworks Create is a brand new plan for Lightworks 2022, designed specifically for content creators, marketers, filmmakers and government and education creators offering 4K export as standard as well as in-built social publishing, users will be able to collaborate on projects and share content instantly.

In addition to that, Lightworks Create has over 800 new customizable title and motion graphic effects to help improve users content engagement. Lightworks Create gives all content creators the freedon to edit video the way they want, to create without constraint and collaborate across borders and all for less that $10.00 a month.

Lightworks Pro

Last but by no means least, Lightworks Pro, our flagship video editing product, has been improved with over 300 new essential effects to enhance and correct footage. From removing image noise and flash to fixing distortion and fine-tuning luminance, this creative post-production suite has everything video professionals need to bring their video to life.

Lightworks Pro in Lightworks 2022 now has a completely new open plugin architecture which allows users to freely integrate the video and audio plugins they love directly into their edit. Plugins built on OpenFX, VST3, AU and LADSPA frameworks such as those from NewBlueFX, BorisFX, Maxon, Waves, Sonnox and Accusonus will all be supported.