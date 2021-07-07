Two dates to remember: 7th July and 9th July. A live webinar and a Q&A session to discover all the new features and future of Lightworks.

It may sound like just another point release, but it’s not. It’s big, says the team behind Lightworks 2021.3. And they want to show users all the cool new stuff that they’ve crammed into the NLE.

The invitations have been around for a while, but we remind ProVideo Coalition readers today, because within hours there will be a Live Q&A with LWKS’s CEO, Peter Lambert, the Lightworks Product Manager, Matt Sandford, and Chief Marketing Officer Martin Coles, to reveal the new features and future of Lightworks.

The team would love everybody to join the live Lightworks demo because it is what they consider a “Big with a capital ‘B’ big!” announcement. LWKS is launching, the company says, “our biggest new set of video editing features for over 10 years and making a bunch of other cool announcements!”

Today’s webinar will include a live demo of Lightworks 2021.3, showing the major features of the NLE and why it is easier to start, share and edit anywhere using this new version. The presentation will be followed by a section in which the people behind the project will answer questions from participants. The session starts at 5pm (UK) / 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT) and because it’s a webinar, the dresscode is simple to remember: wear whatever you want!

Beta build of Lightworks 2021.3

The July 7th session will be followed by a second Q&A round, on July 9th – next Friday – also at 5pm (UK) / 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT). The Live Ask Me Anything Session happens in the LWKS Forum will be, yet, another moment to know more about this new version. Register if you’re interested. As LWKS puts it, “You have questions – We have the answers!”.

The first Beta build of Lightworks 2021.3 revision 128879 for Linux, Windows and Mac was made available to users early June, introduced as a version that comes packed with what LWKS considers are “some really awesome new features that will help import/export workflows and new users coming to the application”, starting a series of betas introduced one every week, paving the road for the release of the final product. Here are, in LWKS words, some of the new features and improvements users will find in Lightworks 2021.3:

Browse and Import Media from Cloud Storage Providers

The Cloud is an important part of video production these days, whether it is backing up, or simply moving content about to make it more accessible on any device from any location. In Lightworks 2021.3 you can now add your favourite cloud storage provider directly to the list of ‘Library’ locations within a project. This makes editing content much faster and more accessible from anywhere. Once the cloud storage is added you can browse, play and import content directly from the cloud to your project for editing. We currently support: Google Drive, Google Photos, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive and pCloud

Upload Exports Directly To Cloud Storage Providers (Lightworks Pro Only)

In combination with browsing and import, we have made it even easier to get your created content back to your favourite cloud storage provider during the export process. Create your masterpiece, choose to export to the format of your choice (Lightworks Pro required) and select your cloud storage provider, it is that simple. We currently support: Google Drive, Google Photos, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive and pCloud.

New Startup Wizard and Improved Hints

This new panel appears for new users that have never run Lightworks before, this helps get acquainted with the application allowing users to set their preferred language, keyboard shortcut layout (those that are familiar with other applications) and even choose between Fixed and Flexible layout. The wizard also includes the sign in panel which has a better way of showing what licenses are active/inactive and includes a link to watching the ‘Quick Start Video’ (being updated to the latest version)

Creating your first new project in Lightworks can be a bit overwhelming so we have reworked the Hints that pop up to be much more visually appealing and appear relative to the area of the application they are referring to. There is even a new hint to ‘Take the tour’ giving a good overview of the project layout and how best to get started.

New Import Panel

The ‘Local files’ library has been given a much needed makeover to look and behave similar to Bins within the project. This allows you to choose how best to view your content prior to importing it, browse using the new treeview layout, filter content and see more metadata by choosing which column headers are visible within the library.

To find more about the webinar sessions and the new version of Lightworks, follow the link to LWKS’s website.