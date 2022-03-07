With the first official introduction last November, Lightworks 2022 is available in three flavors: Free, Creator and Pro. The company behind the NLE has just announced a new version is now available.

The new version of Lightworks 2022.2 includes Apple ProRes certification, quick conversion import LUTs, redesigned 10-bit editing automated quality control and more features. Check the beta version now!

LWKS has announced that Lightworks, the original video editing software platform, has amplified and enhanced its pro editing features. This new release ensures Lightworks is the optimum tool for importing, editing, finishing, and delivering perfect projects every time. With version 2022.2, now available, the NLE maintains, according to the company, “its position as a competitive force in the world of film, TV, and professional video editing by radically improving its end-to-end pro user experience.”

Enhancements in the new version include official Apple ProRes certification, quick conversion import LUTs, new and improved scope functionality, redesigned 10-bit editing from import to export, and in another world-first, automated quality control functionality built directly into a timeline. These tools cover the entire pro editing experience from first import to final delivery and allow production professionals to natively create high-quality content regardless of their OS, saving time during the creative storytelling process.

Peter Lambert, LWKS CEO, commented: “This new release is a step forward for Lightworks and helps to democratize the content creation workflow by removing the barriers to a truly professional editing workflow experience. This expanded toolset is yet another way Lightworks deals with advancements in technology so editors can stay focused on editing and creative storytelling.”

Lightworks has built-in QC functionality

The new Apple ProRes integration will work across all major operating systems and allow content creators and post-production professionals to natively create high-quality ProRes content regardless of their OS and save time during the creative storytelling process.

The new integration with its sister software, QScan, is a world-first ‘in-edit video QC’ workflow. Running QScan inside your timeline allows video professionals to automatically detect issues such as video levels, missing audio, photosensitive epilepsy triggers, loudness levels, digital dropouts, and more directly from the editing timeline. Unique to Lightworks, this built-in QC functionality ensures all media projects will be finished perfectly to specifications every time.

Lightworks 2022.2 is currently in beta and available for users to try at www.lwks.com. If you want to discover, says LWKS ,”how it redefines what is achievable directly inside an NLE”, download the beta now. The official release is to follow in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Lightworks is the original non-linear editing system for editing and mastering digital video. With over 5.5 million users and more than 30 years of heritage, the NLE has helped every type of video editor and creator imaginable, from Oscar-winning Hollywood legends and broadcast professionals to corporate content creators, YouTubers and first-time editors.