Lightworks 22.3 has arrived! The new version, still available in three flavors – Free, Create and Pro – expands not only the imaging section of the classic NLE, but it also takes a new approach to sound.

“Have you heard? Lightworks 22.3 Has Arrived!”. The note from LWKS introducing the new version needs to be heard, because the NLE is focused on making sure the audio of your edit sounds great.

Everything you need to bring your video to life is included in Lightworks, a nonlinear editor that has been around for a while. For 30 years, Lightworks has helped every type of video editor and creator imaginable, from Oscar-winning Hollywood legends to YouTubers. Evolving as new technologies allowed for video editors to become powerhouses, Lightworks has adapted to the needs of new types of users, adjusting the interface to serve both the needs of seasoned professionals and newcomers to the art of telling stories with moving images.

As video editors offer more features so users don’t need to jump between apps to edit distinct aspects of each narrative, NLEs have started to offer everything from placing images on the timeline to color grading them, and all other aspects that contribute to make a better movie, be it a Hollywood style production or a video for your social network.

Because when creating video content, visuals are only half the story. Excellent audio is the key to awesome content, but the audio aspect of the edit is often neglected. In fact, many times audio is equally as important as the visual aspect — if not more so! In the same way that sound plays a vital role in day-to-day communication, it’s also essential to passing on the message you want your video to convey. When your audio all comes together, it’s a thing of beauty that elevates your content.

Ultimate audio control

Even if you’re not aiming for perfection, it’s vital to get the fundamentals right. Your audience might just forgive blurry and out-of-focus visuals, but what they won’t forgive is poorly done sound. Imagine listening to an interview with horrible sound or loud background noise. If you can’t hear what the discussion is about, you won’t engage. That’s why Lightworks 22.3 is focused on making sure the audio of your edit sounds great!

Here are some of the reasons why Lightworks 22.3 will help you get a better sound:

Lightworks 22.3 includes access to free Epidemic Sound tracks. Epidemic Sound brings your favorite sounds from leading music creators from around the world. In Lightworks 22.3, you can get up to 200 of their greatest tracks for FREE directly inside the app. Give it a shot and soundtrack your content with high-quality music.

New to Lightworks in 22.3 are audio Quick FX templates. Quick FX templates for dialogue and music means crystal clear audio is just a simple drag and drop away! These lightning fast audio adjusters combine multiple different effects together to make your audio the best it can be. LWKS says that “whether you’re looking to improve your dialogue or music, we’ve got you covered.” One important note to remember: Quick FX tools require a Lightworks Create or Pro subscription.

While the new Quick FX templates are amazing time savers, you may be an audio pro who wants a little more control. Don’t worry — each effect can be accessed individually and adjusted to meet your audio needs.

Finally, there is ultimate audio control directly in Lightworks. Improved plugin support, new audio controls, and plenty more make this an audio must have!

The Ultimate Guide to Audio For Video

Lightworks 22.3 is packed full of great ways to edit your audio content, with a clear invitation to users: start your edit and bring your video to life today. But before we can edit it, that audio needs to be captured. That’s why LWKS releases a free 24-page eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Audio For Video. This eBook outlines the best ways to ensure your audio is well captured, edited, and ultimately engaging to your audience — without breaking the bank!

The eBook helps users understand that you don’t need a massive studio with top-quality gear to get the best audio possible. You just have to know what works and why, and you’ll soon have great audio that elevates your content. Download the eBook alongside Lightworks 22.3 and get the inside track on how you can capture perfect audio for your project. Start with the FREE edition if you’re a newcomer, and you might just end in love with the Lightworks NLE, as many Hollywood professionals have done before.