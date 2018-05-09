ART OF THE CUT AUDIO INTERVIEW with Anne V. Coates, ACE – in memorium

My interview from May 2016 with Anne V. Coates, ACE – the audio file

By Steve Hullfish May 09, 2018 Uncategorised
Anne Coates, ACE (photo by Wm. Stetz and courtesy of Motion Picture Editors Guild and CineMontage Magazine. My thanks to Tomm Carroll, editor.)

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of one of the legendary, Oscar-winning film editors, Anne V. Coates, ACE. I posted an interview with her back in May of 2016.

I have never posted audio from my interviews before, but in memory of Anne, so people can hear how special she was, I felt it was a fitting way to memorialize her. The audio is only slightly edited and is approximately an hour long.

She had called me a few days earlier to set up the interview. I was sitting in my cutting room, working on a documentary when my cell phone rang with an off +44 prefix, which I was pretty sure was London. Who do I know in London? I picked up the phone and the cheerful voice of Anne Coates greeted me warmly. I had emailed her several weeks prior requesting an interview and she was responding.

We talked for over an hour just to set up the interview! Our chat included the fact that she had just been to a special luncheon with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles that is held annually for the British subjects who were nominated for Academy Awards. She sat with Dame Judi Dench and they chatted about how lucky they were to be in the industry. She chatted about her children, grand-children and great-grand-children. I asked her if she knew what Skype was and could we do the interview via Skype. (She was 90 years old at the time.) “Of course I do Skype! How else would I keep up with my grand-children!?”

So we set up a time for a call and this is the audio of that call:


