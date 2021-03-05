Today we’re talking with Tariq Anwar, about working with director Regina King on her film, “One Night in Miami” based on the stage play of the same name. The film is about a fictionalized meeting of civil rights leader Malcolm X, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, NFL Football great Jim Brown, and the King of Soul – singer/songwriter Sam Cooke.

Tariq was born in New Delhi, India, and grew up in London. At the beginning of his career, in the early 1970s, he worked as an editor at the BBC.

His feature film work includes American Beauty, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for editing and an ACE Eddie. He also cut The King’s Speech, which was similarly nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA, and an Eddie for best editing.

Anwar’s other films include Madness of King George, The Lady in the Van, Revolutionary Road, Law Abiding Citizen, and The Good Shepherd.

If you’re intrigued to learn more after this interview, Tariq published an autobiography that discusses his years in the moviemaking business called “Movers and Shakers, the Monster Makers.”

This interview is available as a podcast.

(This interview was transcribed with SpeedScriber. Thanks to Martin Baker at Digital Heaven)

HULLFISH: Tell me how you got connected with this project.

ANWAR: It’s very much the conventional way. I didn’t know Regina. I knew her as an actress but not much more than that and she didn’t know me.

I was interviewed. I imagine there are other editors who interviewed as well. We seemed to hit it off and then she asked me to cut the film. That’s going back to November 2019 I think. Then we had subsequent calls. I was in London at the time, so it was an interview over Zoom.

Once the production started I came over to the States. They shot in New Orleans mostly.

HULLFISH: And did you edit in New Orleans, to begin with?

ANWAR: Yep. We were at FotoKem. They have a facility there which was really great. We were there for the duration of the shoot, and at that point, we were quite untroubled by COVID. We just about managed to finish the filming. There were two scenes not shot and they were remounted later on in L.A, some months later.

Most of the editing we managed to work together — not remotely. It was only in the latter stages — after the director’s cut, into the producer’s cut that we were all just working remotely. At no time were the producers and director in the same room with me in front of the Avid, which was kind of wonderful.

The remote aspect of COVID has really been beneficial.

HULLFISH: It’s been interesting how much it’s changed our industry and the way people are working because of it.

When did you leave New Orleans and move the edit to L.A?

ANWAR: Six to seven weeks we were in New Orleans, so we finished in late February and moved the cutting room to Santa Fe because Regina was acting in a film in Santa Fe — or was going to anyway — but that was when COVID became a problem and someone on her unit got the virus and so they had to shut it down.

So then Regina was in quarantine for two weeks, so that disrupted the director’s cut. But by that point, she was pretty much happy with the edit. So then I came back to Santa Monica and they put an Avid rig in my bedroom.

Regina stayed in Santa Fe, not sure whether the production would start up again. And my assistant Naomi Filoramo stayed in Santa Fe as well so we had a cutting them there and one here in Santa Monica. From that point on it was all done remotely. I carried on working here in Santa Monica doing some of Regina’s notes, but at that point, we were actually ready to show the producers, so then the producers gave notes and I worked remotely and posted the cut for people to review.

HULLFISH: By the end of March (2020) about seven weeks into the director’s cut we were posting for the producers and then all the other aspects — like music, sound effects, VFX spotting — were all done on Zoom calls and submissions from the various departments.

From that point on it was all remote. Naomi, my assistant, stayed in Santa Fe pretty much for the duration of all of that and only returned to L.A. when we were well into the sound preparation and VFX.

ANWAR: Was this movie based on a book?

HULLFISH: It was based on a play by Kent Powers. I’d seen the play in London in 2013, so I was familiar with the play. I think it was an elaboration of one evening they did, in fact, spend together — the four of them. So you’d seen this play years before you were asked to be a part of this project.

ANWAR: Yeah. It was fortuitous. You know how difficult it is with interviews with a new director. These things help — to have seen the play beforehand — so she knew I was interested in the subject. It just seemed really interesting in terms of a dramatic conflict in terms of both physical with the boxing and also the verbal conflict and the dialogue was just riveting. So I really thought it’d be an interesting project. Sets aside the political aspects of what the film was saying right.

HULLFISH: With some of the movies that have been adapted from the theatre — I’m thinking of some of August Wilson plays — the dialogue is very specific and theatrical, in a way. This felt very real to me. It didn’t feel like it had a theatre background. Did you get any kind of direction on pacing or rhythm or how the lines were delivered?

ANWAR: Not really. Regina is the kind of director most editors would love to have in that she wasn’t specific about anything at all. Our early conversations were about the staging. She said that she would try and make it more filmic, so she was very conscious of that and there must have been these conversations in preproduction between Kemp and Regina and the fact that they added new scenes. The opening two fights and also the wonderful scene with Brown and Carlton and that was all added and then taking the dialogue out of the room, up onto the roof, and then the flashback to the Boston ballroom.

All those things were added to make it a bit more cinematic. But in terms of editing, she just let me get on with it which is what most editors would like.

She shot it interestingly. She gave me a lot of material which, as you know, is really helpful. So I was able to vary the shot sizes and to go to different angles. I had plenty of reactions. There was so much coverage — not just in the boxing obviously — with several multi-cameras but also in the dialogue sequences there were multiple cameras. So there’s always something interesting to go to and if there was a difficult cut to make from close to wide it was always covered in some way so I didn’t have any kind of continuity issues to deal with which you would have a single cameras.

So from that aspect, it wasn’t a difficult edit for me. And bear in mind also, she tried to put as much movement as she could into those scenes, either by staging — by getting the actors to move around — or by moving the camera whenever she was able to move within a confined space.

HULLFISH: A lot of it takes place in a hotel room.

We’ve got a scene that we can show people and that we could discuss where Muhammad Ali — Cassius Clay — looks at himself in the mirror and says,. “Why am I so pretty?” That’s a great scene and it has a lot to do with some of the things you just mentioned, which was a wide variety of choices of angles. You barely repeated a setup in that scene from what I could tell.

ANWAR: I think all editors are mindful of not repeating things — trying to avoid it if you can — but you’re so dependent on the material that you’ve been given. So I was able to do all those things and select when to come out wide when I felt it was necessary and when not to cut.

The danger with these dialogue sequences is to make them too cutty. Constant cutting I personally find irritating. Relentless editing I hate. And so to be able to have those moments where you can intercut between the characters and then put a break in and just hold without having any edits.

And I was able to do that with the material I was given. The moments when I wanted to stay out wide and just let it hold without being intrusive by editing. So I was able to do all those things without too much difficulty. But again that was really down to the material as it always is.

HULLFISH: And I also got a sense through the editing of that scene in the hotel room of the geography. As you pointed out she’s keeping things moving with the blocking of the characters moving pretty constantly. The scene could easily have been directed with each person sitting in one spot, but no. There’s quite a bit of choreography in there. Talk to me about trying to maintain the geography so the audience doesn’t get lost in where people are.

ANWAR: It’s a question of feel that you have. You just feel that you need to come out wide to show the geography and because in dramatic terms it’s sometimes really important to do that. A case in point is that there’s a very long scene after they come down from the roof and there’s a very heated argument between Sam Cooke and Malcolm and it leads to that wonderful moment when Malcolm — referring to Cassius — says, “His passion comes from a pure place.” To which Clay responds, “Passion is a strong word.”

This is such a big moment and was marked by a pause in reactions as directed by Regina on set. Again, it’s a case of the material. She gave me such a lot of material to enable me to extend that moment longer than it’s actually played because it was such a big moment in the scene.

The pauses really dramatically helped that scene but there’s a wide-shot-reverse-wide-shot looking back at Sam Cooke and Malcolm when Sam walks away. Instinctively you don’t approach it in an intellectual way. Instinctively I felt you needed to come to the wide shot as Sam pulls away from Malcolm because it shows Malcolm’s isolation at that moment, where Clay’s made the declaration: “Passion is a strong word.”

To create Sam Cooke moving away from Malcolm, leaving him alone, isolated in this wide shot at the other end of the room and the three of them congregating at the other end seemed really quite powerful. So that’s a case where it just feels right and then you post-rationalize: It’s isolating Malcolm at this moment by coming out wide and you see him as a small figure at the other end of the room. You do it because it feels right and you only rationalize it when somebody asks you like you just did.

HULLFISH: Getting back to that “Pretty” scene, that was another one where there’s a series of wide mediums and I’m interested in why you chose to do that — what the value of that camera size was on his couple of lines?

ANWAR: It’s just a question of feel. You have tight reactions and then you just need to pull away. It could be a wrong move to make. Then it’s down to the director to say, “This is not what I intended. Can you do it in a different way?” But, fortunately for me, Regina and I pretty much felt the same way about the scene, so there wasn’t a great deal of intruding on the internal cutting of scenes.

By and large, she was really quite happy. Occasionally she would swap out takes because she felt there was a better line reading or better reaction from somebody else, and then we’d investigate and change things around, but with her, there’s always a discussion.

She would say, “I think this is better. Do you think it’s better? If not, then tell me why.” She wasn’t at all defensive if I disagreed with her. It was a really great environment to work in.

HULLFISH: And sometimes those wider shots are to set up a closer shot on somebody else or a closer moment on that same person at a more important time. You can’t be close all the time, right? You’ve got to choose those moments. It’s a powerful tool.

ANWAR: Yeah. It’s a strange thing. When you look at the dailies, you kind of sense what the director is looking for. For instance in the Carlton scene — one of my favorite scenes in the film — at the beginning when Brown goes to see Carlton and there’s a moment when Carlton says to Brown, “Jimmy, you can always reach out to me” and there’s a huge kind of relaxation on the part of Brown when he hears that. It gives you a sense that he’s now relaxing. He’s not on guard anymore. He’s put his guard down when he says that line.

There’s so much coverage in that scene — singles, two-shots, and then from the interior looking out. There’s plenty of coverage, but there’s only one shot that actually registered his letting his guard down. It’s an over-the-shoulder wide shot of the two of them on Brown where he sits back in his chair and crosses his legs, which is such a small gesture but you realize, “He’s OK now. He’s with this white guy, but he’s gonna be his friend and everything’s going to be fine.”

When I looked at all the material I knew that Regina wanted me to be on that shot for that moment. I just sensed that she shot it for that precise moment. There are other little clues when you look at the dailies and you can sense what the director is looking for and you put it into the assembly.

HULLFISH: So many people speak about the idea of letting the film speak to you. You see that shot from that angle and there’s something about it that lets you know how it needs to be cut.

ANWAR: Yes. You just know that you have to be on that shot at the moment. And so that affects the shots around it. You know you have to be closer in prior to that and then come out for that movement and then you can go back closer after that. But that moment is so important because it sets up what happens later on.

You don’t think about it consciously, you just look for clues. In the way choice. For instance, in the Carlton scene, the shot through the window looking out into the garden from the interior. It’s a lovely shot, but you don’t want to be on that shot for important bits of dialogue, so you have to choose your moments to use it where what they’re saying isn’t that important so you can use that shot there.

HULLFISH: That idea reminds me of something I’ve talked to a couple of people about which is: for an important line of dialogue, it should be spoken on-camera.

ANWAR: I think that most editors can visualize a scene as they read it. You can see the performance. You can see the staging in your head and then it’s kind of confirmed when you look at the dailies. Your head’s always working out how you’re going to put the scene together. So instinctively you know the lines which need to be on the speaker and which lines need reactions. It’s just a natural sense that you get. That’s something innate in editors. It’s just common sense in a way because I think you’re influenced by everything that you see. You know how things should be staged and how you’d shape a scene.

HULLFISH: When you approach those scenes do you just read the scene you’re about to cut? Do you read forward and back a little bit? Do you not read the scene at all when you’re about to cut?

ANWAR: I rarely refer back to the script unless there’s a line which I don’t understand — that is mumbled to garbled and I have trouble understanding it, then I refer to the script to see what was actually said.

I am always conscious of possibly missing a moment unknowingly. I then read the script again once I cut the scene just to make sure that I haven’t missed a beat, because that has happened to me in the past when I’ve cut a scene and then presented it to the director as a cut scene, and they have said, “Oh no. You missed the moment.” And then I feel like an idiot. And if I’d read the script I would have seen that it’s probably marked about the moment. So I do sometimes go back and reread the script.

HULLFISH: What about your approach beyond the script? Are you a selects reel person? Or do you just watch the dailies by calling them up individually from the bin in the order that they’re shot?

ANWAR: I’m not very good about making notes. I just can’t stand the drudgery of making notes about each take. It’s probably failing on my part that I hate the drudgery in a way of assembly, so the sooner I can get a scene put together, the more comfortable I feel. Particularly nowadays — more so than back when we shot on film — there is just such a wealth of material because the digital age allowed directors just to shoot so much. And it falls on the editors to actually go through this material and make selections and choices.

Sometimes when you’re faced with a bin or several bins on one scene it’s just kind of mindblowing sometimes and can lead to sort of a paralysis of editing which I understand.

My process is a much simpler one. Starting the scene on the right shot is so important and has a knock-on effect on all the shots that follow. That shot choice is also influenced by how you ended the previous scene. So once you have a series of scenes edited then you start changing things because you might decide to finish a scene on a different shot and that has ramifications on the shot on the incoming scene.

I don’t like wasting time trawling through a multitude of takes prior to assembly. I prefer to stage the scene first of all in terms of shot selection and then when I feel that the shape is right I review all the other takes and swap them out in the assembly as necessary. And of course, the assembly changes slightly in this process but for me, it’s a far more efficient way to edit and reduce this possible paralysis of facing huge bins.

For me that works the best way because if you just look through every take and make choices, when you actually come to cut the scene you spent ages looking for the best take on this line reading on camera. But then when you’ve actually edited it, you’re not on that person anyway, so I think it’s kind of a waste of time doing that.

You shape the scene and know where you’re going to be and then go back and in and drop in the best parts from the other takes.

HULLFISH: So it’s finding the right set-up and take to get into the scene and then staying with that until you feel you need another angle or shot size?

ANWAR: I do generally take one of the selected takes from the director. I look at one of the director’s selected takes and pick one that I think is, by and large, the best one. I stick with that on each shot size and then just build the scene around that. And then go back and review the other takes to see if there’s a better performance.

HULLFISH: But obviously, as you said, the previous scene can influence the scene you’re cutting and when you’re shooting out of order then you don’t have that previous scene sometimes.

Let’s move on to the director’s cut and how the movie changes as you get away from that editor’s cut.

ANWAR: This film was slightly different. On most films, I’ve worked on you find it far more overlong than was the case with One Night in Miami. There’s a timing issue with a lot of the films. They’re just half an hour, 45 minutes too long. On those, you have bigger issues than I had with this film. Time wasn’t an issue. I can’t remember what the original assembly was. Probably 10 minutes longer.

HULLFISH: Almost everybody I talk to is easily 20 percent over. 30 minutes over.

ANWAR: Yep. So there wasn’t that problem. And with a lot of films, you find yourself transposing scenes because it’s so malleable. There was far less of that in this film. We did shorten some scenes, mainly because they were just playing too long. The Copa club at the beginning — where we’re introducing each of the characters — we just stayed in the Copa club too long. But we really wanted to move on to the Brown sequence. So there were some scenes which were reduced down but not to a huge extent.

The biggest problem area was actually when Malcolm X goes to the car park and leaves the rest then talking and then Malcolm gets the camera then he makes a phone call to Betty and then while he’s out there he spots the FBI watching him and then Cooke comes out to find him. Well, that whole section with what Malcolm was doing in the car park and what the guys were doing back in the hotel room was just way too long and in timeline, terms didn’t really play very well.

When you read it it seemed fine but once you were faced with the film as edited there was something really unbalanced about that whole section. He was away in the car park far too long because there was so much going on back in the hotel room. It’s quite a long section and then there’s the whole business with Brown in front of the mirror. He talks about his career going into films. It just didn’t feel right.

There was another scene which isn’t in the film — which was within this section — where Sam Cooke comes out of the hotel and just stands and has a smoke and the bodyguard is outside and the bodyguard has a conversation with him saying how much he’s been an admirer of his. “How do you write songs? What’s the inspiration for your writing?”

All that just played way too long. So all that needed to be compressed in some way which involved losing the scene with the bodyguard and Cooke, but also cutting down the banter between the boys and the section with the mirror that had to be reduced down just to give it a better balance and that better comprehension of the timeline between what was happening on both sides.

So that was really it in terms of scenes. That was the biggest problem area that I can recall.

HULLFISH: As you mentioned, it wasn’t really for time. Many people I’m sure they had that experience or like we just have to get the length down but what you’re talking about is not getting the length down but just a feeling that a segment is playing too long.

ANWAR: Yeah. Maybe it’s because of being a play. I’ve done other plays. Madness of King George was from a play, but I doubt if we played around too much with that either.

HULLFISH: Do you feel like there was a change in your editing style from when you cut film to when you started going on non-linear editing systems?

ANWAR: I don’t think so. There is a change in editing style, but I don’t think it’s because of going to digital. It’s just because editing styles have changed so much. They’re just so much more cutty now. There’s just so much more internal editing of scenes, whereas if you look back in the past you just stayed on people much longer within scenes. You stayed on a wide shot much longer. You stayed on singles much longer.

Now there’s just this almost constant editing. And of course, I’m influenced by that. I probably cut more now than I did many years ago when I was cutting a dialogue scene because I’m just conscious of this need of pace to keep the energy up the whole time. I don’t know whether audiences are more impatient now because they’ve been subjected to so much more picture cutting.

If you look at any of the National Geographic programs they’re just cutting, cutting, cutting, the whole time. There’s this relentless need to cut, cut, cut which I just hate. You cut fast when it’s appropriate. Not all the time.

HULLFISH: It’s the relentlessness of it. It’s not that the pace shouldn’t go up and down. It’s that it’s constant.

ANWAR: Constant. And in a way arbitrary. It seems to be just cutting just for the sake of keeping the energy levels up and cutting without really much thought and rhythm. There’s no change in rhythm which I think is so important as we discussed earlier.

It’s great to have a hostile exchange between two people, then at some point, you’ve got to let the air out for dramatic effect and then pick it up again. But you need to change the energy levels.

HULLFISH: Dynamics.

ANWAR: Yeah.

HULLFISH: I agree that it is not necessarily attributable to cutting on an NLE specifically. It’s just that styles change.

Do you think it’s because of the amount of footage? You were mentioning h