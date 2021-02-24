The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with Oscar nominated editor Tariq Anwar about working with director Regina King on her film, “One Night in Miami” based on the stage play of the same name. The film is about a fictionalized meeting of civil rights leader Malcolm X, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, NFL Football great Jim Brown, and the King of Soul – singer/songwriter Sam Cooke. His feature film work includes “American Beauty”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for editing and an ACE Eddie. He also cut “The King’s Speech”, which was similarly nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and an Eddie for best editing. Enjoy the episode!

The Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by Evercast. Evercast is the first real-time collaboration platform built for creatives by creatives — with video conferencing and HD live-streaming in one web-based platform. Save $50 on your first subscription by heading to www.evercast.us/aotc

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!