First shown at IBC 2024, the Laowa Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic series includes four focal lengths—32mm T2.9, 42mm T2.9, 55mm T2.9, and 85mm T2.9—giving filmmakers flexibility in choosing the right tool for every shot.

The new series from Laowa is announced as a groundbreaking lineup of professional-grade anamorphic lenses for Large Format and Full Frame Cameras designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-quality filmmaking.

Following the success of the S35 1.5x anamorphic series of the same name, the new lineup introduced by Laowa (Venus Optics) includes lenses in 32/42/55/85mm with a constant T2.9 aperture and various mount options. The mount options include ARRI PL and optional Canon EF plus other mirrorless mount options. These professional lenses can cover the Alexa LF sensor in Open Gate format and offer exceptional image quality with low distortion. Each weigh about 1kg and come in blue, silver, and amber flare versions. Some wider lenses can focus up to 49cm / 1’7″, providing a great depth of field for doing “mesmerizing bokeh shots”, according to Laowa.

The company claims that “the Nanomorph 1.5x Series targets delivering exceptional image quality for theatrical and high-end film projects. This series redefines anamorphic capabilities with easy access for a broad scope of filmmakers.”

Here are some more details about the new lenses:

Consistent 1.5x Squeeze Ratio

With a 1.5x squeeze ratio, you will achieve a 2.66:1 aspect ratio on a 16:9 sensor after de-squeezing. Compared to a 1.33x anamorphic lens, the Laowa Nanomorph 1.5x Series delivers a much more pronounced anamorphic and cinematic look. With a 1.8x or 2x squeeze ratio, the size of the lens would also be significantly larger, and much of the image is wasted when paired with a 16:9 sensor.

Less-distorted Natural Oval Bokeh

The 1.5x squeeze ratio delivers signature anamorphic characteristics. Creating a smooth, organic waterfall focus roll-off in the background and is one of the most sought-after traits in the film industry. In contrast to other anamorphic lenses on the market, where bokeh can shift from center to edge and sometimes appear distorted, this latest innovation from Laowa ensures greater uniformity across the frame, making it perfect for creating immersive visuals without distractions.

Distortion Control

Anamorphic lenses often exhibit significant distortion near the edges of the frame, making it challenging to position subjects or objects close to the frame’s borders. While this issue can be addressed in post-production, it often requires considerable effort and may not be fully correctable. The Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Series offers improved edge distortion control, providing greater flexibility when composing shots across the entire frame.

Outstanding Image Quality for Theatrical Productions

Designed for various production environments, the Nanomorph LF series offers sharp image quality to hold up on big screens, even wide open. It gives filmmakers ample room for creative post-production work, giving extra flexibility in creativity.

Compact Design for Flexible Shooting

With a focus on practicality, and the ability to cover large-format cameras, the Nanomorph LF lenses are still smaller and lighter than similar lenses on the market. This makes the series an ideal fit for versatile shooting setups, from handheld rigs to stabilized systems, or even drones, offering the freedom to tell dynamic stories.

Minimized Focus Breathing for Seamless Framing

The Nanomorph LF series is engineered with exceptionally well-controlled focus breathing, ensuring consistent framing even during focus transitions. This critical feature allows filmmakers to maintain visual stability and immersion, eliminating the distracting shifts in framing often seen in traditional anamorphic lenses. Whether capturing dramatic close-ups or sweeping focus pulls, the Nanomorph LF delivers a smooth and professional cinematic experience.

Variety of Flare Options

The Nanomorph LF series offers a variety of flare coatings—amber, blue, and silver—allowing filmmakers to adapt the lens to their creative vision. Whether seeking a classic blue flare or a more neutral look, the Nanomorph LF series delivers versatile options for every project.

Enhanced Precision with Extended Focus Throw

The Nanomorph LF series boasts an impressive 270° focus throw, providing unparalleled precision when making focus adjustments. This extended range gives filmmakers greater control over the depth of field and focus effects, enabling seamless transitions and intricate focus pulls.

Effortless Back Focus Calibration

Shimming is often a time-consuming task during production. With the Nanomorph LF series, you can easily adjust the back focus and calibrate your lens on-site, thanks to its built-in back-focus mechanism.

Versatile Interchangeable Mount System

Flexibility and versatility are at the core of the Nanomorph LF’s design. Its interchangeable mount system allows users to switch between mounts effortlessly, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of cameras. The lenses come with a default Arri PL mount, a staple for professional cinema setups. Additionally, optional bayonets are available for purchase, offering even greater adaptability to meet diverse production needs.

According to Laowa, the Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Series offers optical performance comparable to high-end lenses but at a significantly more affordable price, making cinematic, high-quality visuals more attainable for filmmakers. The series is now available for pre-order through authorized Laowa retailers. In the US, the Laowa Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic lenses are priced at $1,499 each or $5,399 for a 4-lens set. Prices may vary by region.