Ikelite announced a full featured and durable waterproof housing for Nikon D780 DSLR cameras, and the company will also have the product for the Fujifilm X-T4 and the Canon EOS R5 cameras.

The Ikelite 200DL underwater housing for the Nikon D780 DSLR allows users to take the 24 megapixel full-frame camera underwater, to explore the camera’s ability to shoot stills or UHD 4K video at 30p and 1080 full HD video at 120p. With its improved 51-point autofocus system when shooting through the viewfinder plus a hybrid system for much faster performance when shooting in live view mode using the camera’s rear 3.2″ LCD screen, and a CIPA battery rating of 2200 shots per charge, the Nikon D780 DSLR is well suited for a full day of diving and more.

The DL200 housing features Ikelite’s robust Dry Lock (DL) port system. “Dry Lock” refers to the placement of the o-ring on the outside of the port mount. This improves visibility and reduces the chances of water dropping onto your camera sensor. DL ports are the lightest on the market, yet robust and capable of standing up to rough surf. A system of extensions can accommodate a huge variety of lenses with ease. A compatible DL Lens Port for waterproof operation has to be added to the housing. Lens Port is not included.

Designed, built and tested in the USA

The underwater housing is only compatible with Nikon D780 cameras, says Ikelite, noting that unless otherwise noted, this housing does not accommodate the use of add-on grips, battery grips, eyepieces, LCD covers, or other accessories. Designed, built and tested in the USA, the housings are built by hand and individually tested for fit and function. Every unit is water pressure tested to 200 feet (60m).

Ikelite notes that a vacuum valve is installed standard on the side of the housing. The vacuum valve is designed to be low profile to avoid interference with controls. An optional Vacuum Pump with Gauge allows you to draw a vacuum on the housing to check for leaks prior to entering the water. Drawing a vacuum on the system also provides extra security at the surface of the water, especially important when using the housing in rough surf.

Good ergonomics are critical when you need to concentrate on composition, focus, and proper exposure, especially underwater. Large, curved control levers on the housing put the most important controls right where you need them: shutter and autofocus (via the AF-ON button). This combination allows you to shoot with or without back button focus, an advanced technique that is useful for tack sharp focus of super macro and fast moving subjects. Each lever can be extended using the optional Trigger Extension for perfect spacing when using a right-hand handle.

Housings for Fujifilm and Canon next

The rotating controls are all operated intuitively via premium soft-touch knobs. An oversized, lobed knob puts the zoom/focus knob at your fingertips while your left hand stays on the handle. Stainless steel, direct-drive rotating controls are virtually fail-safe and user serviceable and adjustable in a pinch. All rear camera buttons are accessible by smooth action, hard anodized aluminum push buttons for reliable performance and easy maintenance. These controls are clearly labeled by laser engraving on the back of the housing that never fades or falls off.

The camera’s rear LCD screen may be tilted when attached to the camera mount and installed in the housing. The included SuperEye Viewfinder provides an enhanced view of the camera’s electronic viewfinder when viewed through a dive mask. The viewfinder removes quickly and easily for the attachment of an optional Straight Magnified Viewfinder or 45° Magnified Viewfinder (Type 3).

The housing, tray, and handles have been optimized to reduce weight while maintaining strength and durability. The Ikelite 200DL underwater housing for the Nikon D780 DSLR camera has a price of $1,695.00.

The company will also have underwater housing foor new cameras from other companies, including the Fujifilm X-T4, the Canon EOS R5 and even the Canon EOS 850D (Rebel T8i, Kiss X10i) DSLR. The note on Ikelite’s website states this: “We anticipate supporting this newly announced camera model but do not currently have enough information to suggest a timeline.”

