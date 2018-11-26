News

FXhome upgrades HitFilm Pro and introduces new VFX tools

The much anticipated upgrade to HitFilm Pro is here. HitFilm v11.0 introduces a new Surface Studio plugin requested by users, and some other features, to help enhance your cinematic titles edited in HitFilm Pro.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes November 26, 2018

Modeled from Video Copilot’s popular ‘Damage and Decay’ and ‘Cinematic Titles’ tutorials, the new VFX tool, Surface Studio, introduced with HitFilm v11.0 , is FXhome’s reply to customer requests.

The roots of Surface Studio, FXhome’s new tool inside HitFilm Pro, go back to an effect present in the talented VideoCopilot’s tutorials: Damage & Decay VFX and Cinematic Title Design. One user asked FXhome if they could create something similar. Then another user asked, and a new one… So FXhome delivered.

Surface Studio, inspired by Andrew Kramer’s “Damage and Decay” and “Cinematic Titles” tutorials, is a new and powerful VFX tool that allows users of HitFilm Pro to work faster. FXhome says that “what used to take 2 hours can now be done in minutes! This powerful tool lets you generate smooth or roughly textured metallic and vitreous surfaces on any text or layers. You can drop a clear PNG file into HitFilm, and turn it into a worn road sign or transform your intro titles into an epic, cinematic masterpiece!”

Special price during Thanksgiving Sale

HitFilm’s Surface Studio also joins FXhome’s expanding library of VFX plugins, Ignite Pro, enabling editors using other industry-popular platforms with powerful visual effects toolkits. This massive set of plugins is available on Mac and PC platforms, and are compatible with 10 of the most popular host software, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and many others.

Last month, FXhome announced a major new addition to its product family; Imerge Pro, the industry’s first non-destructive RAW image compositor with fully flexible layers and advanced keying for content creators. With today’s announcement, FXhome is also integrating a number of Imerge Pro plugins with HitFilm, including Exposure, Outer Glow, Inner Glow and Dehaze. New Imerge Pro plugins are tightly integrated with HitFilm v11.0’s interface ensuring smooth, uninterrupted workflows.

PVC’s 2018 Black Friday deals: Day Three

The software is compatible with both Apple computers (macOS 10.13 High Sierra, OS X 10.12 Sierra or OS X 10.11 El Capitan) and Windows (Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit, Microsoft Windows 8, 64 bit). HitFilm v11.0 is available immediately from the FXhome store and is priced, regularly, at $299.00. But because Black Friday has last week and today is Cyber Monday, there is a special deal waiting for you.

FXhome is, in fact, celebrating this Holiday Season with its annual Thanksgiving Sale, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned earlier. What this means is that through December 4, 2018, customers can save 33% when the purchase the FXhome Pro Bundle, which includes HitFilm v11.0, Action, Ignite and Imerge. To take advantage of these savings,  visit https://fxhome.com/store#pro-thanksgiving-bundle.


WDTV, DuMont Network and The 1948 FCC “Freeze”

