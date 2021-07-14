Artlist, an industry-leading creative technology company, announced the acquisition of FXhome, a leading developer in the video and image software industry, creator of HitFilm and other apps.

The acquisition of FXhome, announced this month, helps position Artlist alongside companies like Adobe, says Artlist’s co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky.

The addition of FXhome’s family of apps to Artlist’s portfolio continues a trend started months ago. Only six months after acquiring digital assets marketplace Motion Array, Artlist gets into the world of software development and marks another significant step towards becoming a one-stop-shop solution for content creators, offering both high-quality creative assets and professional editing tools.

Founded in 2016 by Ira Belsky, Itzik Elbaz, Eyal Raz and Assaf Ayalon as a music platform giving video content creators access to royalty-free music, Artlist is a leading creative technology company with three products that provide video creators with over 800K digital assets. The catalogs are updated daily with fresh content and include: music and sound effects on Artlist.io, stock footage on Artgrid.io and templates, presets, add-ons, transitions and motion graphics on MotionArray.com.

Artlist operates on a yearly subscription plan, offering users an unmatched license with unlimited use, while preserving the quality of the media it provides. Among the company’s 7M clients are Nike, Wix, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Google, Mercedes, Netflix, Salin, Dior and many more.

A 360 solution for the next generation

Now, the company expands its reach, by adding video, VFX and image editing software tools to its already extensive catalog of high-quality creative assets. With this new acquisition, Artlist takes a significant step towards becoming a 360 solution for the next generation of content creators.

Founded in 2001, FXhome is a software and visual effects developer for the new generation of content creators, who eagerly explore new pathways to creativity and aspire for innovative technologies. FXhome started as passionate, indie-filmmakers who wanted to help the creative community with easy-to-use tools to make Star Wars lightsaber visual effects. Since then, the company has developed the market-leading editing and VFX software HitFilm, as well as a real-time mobile virtual studio iOS app featured on the recent Apple Keynote, image editing and green screen programs.

FXhome’s creative software includes HitFilm (video editing and VFX), Ignite (visual effects plugins), Imerge (image editing and compositing), and CamTrackAR (world’s first mobile production studio for iOS). The company supports and nurtures the new era of content creators who dismiss the status quo, explore new pathways to creativity, and who aspire for something more – and in return, FXhome believes they will positively change the world.

With over thirty employees, the UK-based company has built and cultivated an inclusive and inspirational community of over six million talented creators, bringing the total users of Artlist products to more than thirteen million.

Position Artlist alongside Adobe

“FXhome’s addition helps position Artlist alongside companies like Adobe by providing a 360 video creation solution that includes both editing tools and assets,” said Artlist co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky. “From now on, creators of all levels will find at Artlist everything they need to create amazing content, from innovative editing tools to the best digital assets.”

“We have always considered ourselves industry disruptors,” said Artlist co-founder and co-CEO Itzik Elbaz. “We started by revolutionizing the licensing industry with our subscription-based model, and we made the FXhome acquisition in the same spirit. Always focusing on answering creators’ needs and giving value to our users, our mission is to provide cutting-edge creative tools and assets that empower and inspire people to express their ideas through video, no matter their level of expertise.”

“Artlist and FXhome will build the best tools for the next generation of content creators,” said Josh Davies, Founder of FXhome. “By joining forces, we’ll enable millions of new creatives to have a voice and tell their story using the best content and software imaginable. For 20 years, that has been the FXhome dream, and I can’t wait to make it a reality with our friends at Artlist!”