In just two years, Imerge Pro has become an essential tool in any photographer’s toolkit. The latest release – Imerge Pro 7 – brings even more functionality to the world of still-image post-production.

A focus-stacking tool, the flexibility to edit and composite layers in RAW and industry-leading Chroma Key technology make Imerge Pro 7 an even more appealing tool for photographers.

FXhome, the company behind Imerge Pro, suggests that the app is the next generation of image editing, and while many will disagree, the truth is that Imerge Pro has rapidly evolved from the initial version, from 2018, to become an essential tool for photographers who want more control over their post-production workflow.

Back in October 2018 I wrote here at Provideo Coalition about the launch of Imerge Pro by FXhome, the company known for HitFilm Studio or Ignite Pro, and noted that “from green screen photography to studio or event photography, Imerge Pro has you covered: it’s the world’s first RAW image compositor that let’s you try new effects and revert course if you’re not happy.”

I had a chance to try Imerge Pro in January 2019, and I wrote then, while sharing some images with PVC readers, that “No amount of words will give you the full picture, though, so I urge readers to download a trial version and take the time to explore what the program can do. I believe you’ll be amazed and will want to integrate Imerge Pro in your workflow. Especially if you regularly create image composites, as I do believe there is no better way, available, to do it at the moment.”

A must-have app for digital artists

I believe my advice continues to make sense now that Imerge Pro 7 arrives. No amount of words explains what Imerge Pro can do for your photography, and the options available continue to grow. I’ve kept an eye on the app, writing about its evolution through Imerge Pro 2, Imerge Pro 3, and Imerge Pro 5, launched by the end of 2019, which added a number of sophisticated visual effects features, and enhances the workflow performance.

Now FXhome announces Imerge Pro 7, stating that “with the flexibility to edit (and composite) all of your layers in RAW format, apply non-destructive adjustments, and gain access to the industry-leading Chroma Key technology made famous in PhotoKey Pro – it’s easy to see how Imerge has quickly gained a loyal following.”

This new version, Imerge Pro 7, introduces even more reasons for photographers who need to create high-end composites in-house and want more control over their post-production workflow to explore the demo available, but it does not stop there: in fact, “the simplicity of use combined with complex levels of photo manipulation” makes this a must-have application for digital artists, according to photographer Vladamir Chopine.

HDR merging and focus-stacking

In the latest release, Imerge Pro 7, FXhome has introduced powerful new functionality like HDR merging, focus-stacking, and the ability to create and import custom layer-presets that utilize the endless possibilities made possible in Imerge Pro. Imerge Pro’s new HDR merging feature allows you to create stunning HDR images at the click of a button by combining multiple exposures. As with everything in Imerge Pro, the result is non-destructive, so you have full control over the final output if you want to make any changes.

The new focus-stacking tool makes it possible to combine images at multiple focusing-distances for end-to-end sharpness. This feature will be hugely beneficial for landscape and property photographers who need to work in low-light without compromising image detail, but the applications definitely don’t stop there.

The new update, Imerge pro 7, is available from August 6, free for all existing Imerge Pro users who are still within their first 12 months from purchase (as per FXhome’s update policy), or $199 for new users hoping to add the software to their workflow.

Together with Image Pro 7 FXhome announced the release of HitFilm 15, an update jam-packed with new features for both Pro and Express users.