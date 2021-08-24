Artlist, announced its second annual Edit Challenge. Content creators are invited to submit fictional commercials, movie trailers, or music videos using only Artlist stock music and Artgrid stock footage.

Create your best edit for a chance to win $75K in filmmaking gear. That’s the invitation made by Artlist, the industry-leading creative digital content licensing platform, with its Edit Challenge 2021.

After a successful inaugural run last year, Artlist is back with its Edit Challenge and it’s bigger than ever. Content creators are invited to submit fictional commercials, movie trailers, or music videos using only Artlist stock music and Artgrid stock footage for this second annual Edit Challenge.

The expanded prize pool now includes $75,000 worth of filmmaking gear from sponsors like Blackmagic Design, Nanite, and Zhiyun. This contest is just the latest way Artlist and Artgrid are investing in their creative community. Submissions are now open and will close on September 23. Winners will be announced on October 12. There is no time to waste if you want to participate!

It’s easy to participate in the challenge: start by getting the #AGeditchallenge kit and you’re ready for the next step, which means downloading assets from Artlist. The idea is to make people use assets from both Artgrid footage and Artlist music to create their best video, which is an intelligent way to promote the variety of material available from the company. Before you start, though, you need to decide which category you want to enter: Movie Trailer, Brand Ad, Music Video.

Three categories to choose from

Each video category has a different maximum length that must be respected. The advertisement for a made-up brand should last 30 seconds, the trailer for a made-up movie 1:30 minutes and the music video – that must include lyrics – 3:30 minutes. The video you create must open with the image provided in your #AGeditchallenge kit. Three seconds showing that image and its time to share your imagination and editing skills.

Once you’ve finished editing your video upload it to YouTube with ‘Artgrid x Artlist Edit Challenge’, ‘#AGeditchallenge & your category in the title. Remember to read the rules and FAQ at Artlist’s website, which explains everything you need to know to participate. The Edit Challenge 2021 is open to all creators, including free trial users, so if you’re not a subscriber create a trial account in order to download assets.

So, here is your chance to win one of the prizes. The Artlist’s Edit Challenge 2021 has $75K in top filmmaking gear and level-up your production value to distribute among participants. Prizes available for the different categories include products as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, Nanlite Full Studio Lighting Kit and Nanlite Full On-the-Go Lighting Kit, Zhiyun Weebill 2, BenQ PD3200U Monitor and many other accessories.

Follow the link to Artlist website if you want to download your #AGeditchallenge kit and participate in Artlist’s Edit Challenge 2021.