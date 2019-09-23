Featuring 99% Adobe RGB color gamut, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 97% DCI P3 color gamut to deliver true-to-life color reproduction, the BenQ SW321C is a 4K UHD monitor for professional image editing.

First presented at NAB 2019, the BenQ SW270C is an evolution, in size and specifications, of the SW240 model introduced by BenQ in 2018 as a monitor for photographers. Color accuracy was and is a key selling point for the BenQ SW270C monitor, one of the first to receive the Pantone validated seal of approval. Now BenQ takes some of the characteristics of that model and presents the SW321C, which offers professionals a little more space to work.

Price and availability are not yet announced, but the key specifications of the new monitor are known, although things as hardware calibration seem to be missing (only software calibration available), as well as any reference to the “Pantone certified” seal of approval the BenQ SW270C monitor received. Still, the SW321C offers 99% Adobe RGB color gamut, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 97% DCI P3 color gamut, an indication that, if the numbers are correct, it is, as BenQ says, “the perfect companion for professional image editing.”

Some features are missing

Despite missing the “Pantone certified” and hardware calibration, the monitor offers, according to BenQ, “a range of new color management features” that “give you a wider range of color reproduction for blue and green, resulting in a more realistic representation of outdoor and wildlife photography.” The 4K UHD resolution enlarges your usable desktop and guarantees, says BenQ, “a remarkable clarity of the finest details and textures! This greatly facilitates the visually intensive screen work and creates a brilliant and comfortable working process for professional image processing.”

The extra space of this 81.28 cm / 32 inch monitor with 4K UHD resolution is, in fact, what may appeal to some. The IPS technology panel seems similar to the one present on the BenQ SW270C, with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m2 brightness and 178/178 viewing angles, but if you compare other specifications of the monitor, you’ll find things as Black & White mode or GamutDuo, which allows you to simultaneously and comfortably compare videos side by side in different color spectrums, are missing.

A growing family

In terms of connections, the BenQ SW321C features USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 and a SD card reader. A Hotkey puck and a Light protection hood are included in ther package. With the Puck hotkey, the monitor proves true multi-functionality. In no time can be changed by pressing a button between the different modes. This allows the picture details to be accented differently and the editing becomes even more effective. The removable light protection hood reduces ambient light reflections on the display, ensuring excellent color accuracy for professional work. The anti-glare hood can be used in portrait or landscape format.

The BenQ SW321C joins a family of monitors that has grown in recent years. Users now have multiple choices, from the SW240, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 (16:10) through the SW2700PT and SW270C, both with 2560 × 1440, the SW271 4K UHD and the SW320 4K UHD. When choosing, it is important to read through the specifications of these models, as you’ll discover that despite being all members of the same family, there are some key differences between some models offered by BenQ.

