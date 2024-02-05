Polaroid announces its new edition of Color film, a collectible collaboration featuring eight instant films in a velvety peach hue. It’s a limited edition, so, if you want to give it a shot, dust off your Polaroid camera.

Polaroid releases its first collaboration with Pantone, a new instant film with Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024, which highlights the power of human connection.

Every year Polaroid releases several different limited editions of the immensely popular square film. Previous releases include a Dawid Bowie film and films with red and gold frames, to name a few. Now Polaroid has teamed up with color icon Pantone, which for the past 25 years has come out with a new color of the year. For 2024 Pantone has announced that Peach Fuzz (Pantone 13-1023) is the new Colour of the year.

As a result of the partnership photographers into the culture of color, now have a limited edition, i-Type color film with Pantone Color of the Year 2024, PANTONE 13-1023, Peach Fuzz, frames. As Pantone’s Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, represents a collective longing for unity, warmth and compassion during a time when nurturing these qualities is essential.

The new film gets a new frame that has a soft, peachy pink colour instead of the usual white border. “Peach Fuzz captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul,” says Pantone.

A velvety gentle peach

Polaroid photography offers a unique visual form of expression, enabling creators to slow down and enjoy what’s right in front of the camera. This visual communication is a way for people to express complex feelings that might be difficult to articulate through words alone — which is what Pantone Color of the Year 2024 celebrates.

“Appreciating both the good and the challenging moments and the contrast between them is what makes real life exciting. We hope that our new film will inspire creators to get creating in the real world and celebrate human connections beyond the phone screen”, said Polaroid Chairman, Oskar Smolokowski about the new emulsion.

Polaroid’s new edition of Color film, in a velvety peach hue, is a collectible collab featuring eight instant films. It’s, according to the company, “a monochromatic snapshot of an artistic moment in time”. If you’re a design-head, a culture-phile, or even just a fan of a velvety gentle peach with a warm and cozy shade that taps into our desire for togetherness, then this instant film, the result of the collaboration between Polaroid and Pantone, is for you.

Like Polaroid’s other limited edition films, the Pantone Peach Fuzz film comes with eight instant films per pack. It works seamlessly with cameras with internal batteries like the Polaroid Now+, Now, and I-2 cameras, as well as the Polaroid Lab Printer.