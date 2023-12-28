The Polaroid I-2 announced last September, a modern version of the classic SX70, costs $599.99. Now you’ve a LEGO Polaroid OneStep SX-70 for only $79.99. But it does not take photos…

Made up of 516 pieces and including many of the design features that made the original OneStep Camera so popular amongst fans, the new LEGO Polaroid OneStep SX-70 arrives on January 1.

Last September Polaroid introduced the Polaroid I-2, a camera announced as “Made for the Imperfectionists” by its marketing campaign. Now there is a photography-led campaign for a new camera with a ‘NOT SHOT ON LEGO Polaroid Camera’ sticker being slapped across photos in surprising places – subtly making every photo ever taken a part of the campaign.

The new LEGO IDEAS: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is, as you’ve guessed, a non-functioning model of the classic SX-70. Launching January 1st, 2024, the LEGO IDEAS: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera set brings a true icon of photography to the LEGO IDEAS range and is the 53rd product from the fan-sourced platform.

Originally conceived by LEGO fan Marc a.k.a. Minibrick Productions (@minibrickYT), bringing Polaroid’s iconic camera to life in LEGO brick form, this version of the camera, now officially announced, as been known for a while, as already in September 2022 LEGO published an interview with the author.

The incredibly iconic Polaroid OneStep

Talking about his inspiration for the design, Marc a.k.a. Minibrick Productions said: “The OneStep took a little over a month from design to completion. I actually started designing it while on vacation in France since I couldn’t wait to build it […] I’ve always loved the design of the Polaroid OneStep. It’s incredibly iconic and shows up everywhere!”

The camera features a working viewfinder, the iconic Color Spectrum, exposure compensation dial and a shutter button so you even can load and eject the illustrated photos. Also included is an opening film door to load LEGO Polaroid Photos in.

Key functions and features include:

Display model of a true photography icon with surprising functional elements.

As well as camera includes a buildable Polaroid Time-Zero Land Film pack and 3x LEGO Polaroid ‘Photos’, and a new 8×10 tile.

Tapping into photography nostalgia, the model represents the most iconic of all Polaroid cameras.

This collectible display model for adults is one in a diverse array of LEGO Ideas sets, each created by a fan designer, voted for by LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group.

NOT SHOT ON LEGO Polaroid Camera

It was the introduction of the breakthrough Polaroid SX-70 camera in 1972 that launched instant photography as we know it today, followed by landmark innovations such as the original OneStep, instant color film and the Polaroid 600 and Spectra cameras and film formats. Polaroid cameras went on to inspire artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Maripol, Keith Haring, and Guy Bourdin who raised the brand to the status of a cultural icon.

The original Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera was released in 1977 and quickly became a huge hit with photographers. The camera brought instant photography to many households across the world, allowing people to develop photographs from their very hands.

To mark the launch of the LEGO IDEAS: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera, the LEGO Group created an unconventional marketing campaign that highlights the one key feature the product lacks: functionality. This photography-led campaign for a non-functioning camera includes a ‘NOT SHOT ON LEGO Polaroid Camera’ sticker being slapped across photos in surprising places – subtly making every photo ever taken a part of the campaign.

Created for photography aficionados and LEGO builders everywhere, the LEGO IDEAS: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera, which brings Polaroid’s iconic camera to life in LEGO brick form, is available to pre-order now and in stores globally from January 1 at the recommended retail price of $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99.