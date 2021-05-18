The software from Digital Anarchy is now optimized for Adobe Premiere, Avid, Davinci Resolve and Apple Final Cut Pro running on Apple M1 hardware, Metal and Big Sur.

Digital Anarchy has completed the refresh of its entire family of visual effects plugins, which are now optimized for Apple’s newest M1 hardware, as well as for the newest Mac OS release, Big Sur.

Last February Digital Anarchy shared news about the update of its AI transcription application for editors – Transcriptive. Then, in March, the company announced changes to more of its plugins, which where then made compatible with Final Cut Pro optimized for Apple’s newest M1 hardware, as well as for the newest Mac OS release, Big Sur.

Now the company announced that it has completed the refresh of its entire family of visual effects plugins. It may sound the same, but it is different as the update goes beyond FCPX: the software from Digital Anarchy is now optimized for Adobe Premiere, Avid and Davinci Resolve running on new Apple M1 hardware, as well as the newest Mac OS release, Big Sur.

As part of this refresh, Digital Anarchy has released new versions of Beauty Box, Flicker Free and Samurai Sharpen. These releases also now fully support Apple’s Metal GPU acceleration, as they do for Apple Final Cut Pro, resulting in a 25% increase in performance across its plugins. All these plugins are now GPU-optimized for big performance boosts.

The complete family of VFX plugins

Digital Anarchy’s complete family of VFX plugins optimized for Apple M1 hardware, Metal and Big Sur include:

Flicker Free is a Digital Anarchy’s powerful tool for deflickering video and fixes common flicker issues in video footage caused by lights and cameras being out of sync, time lapses, slow motion video, and increasingly, drone footage.

Beauty Box is a VFX plugin that automatically identifies skin tones and creates a mask that limits the smoothing effect to just the skin areas. By simply applying the filter, Beauty Box analyzes the video, sets a few Smoothing options, and renders to make skin retouching incredibly easy. The Beauty Box Video skin retouching plugin acts as digital makeup in post-production by incorporating state-of-the-art face and skin detection and smoothing algorithms.

Samurai Sharpen for Video is an intelligent video sharpening tool for Final Cut Pro, Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro. Digital Anarchy Samurai Sharpen for Video is edge-aware sharpening software that uses a number of intelligent algorithms, as well as GPU acceleration to give users working with HD and 4K footage unprecedented image quality control.

Pricing and Availability

Digital Anarchy’s newly-refreshed family of VFX plugins for Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere and After Effects, Avid and Davinci Resolve and the Apple M1 systems are available immediately and are priced as follows:

Flicker Free: $149.00 USD

Beauty Box: $199.00 USD

Samurai Sharpen: $99.00 USD

For more information or to purchase, visit www.digitalanarchy.com.