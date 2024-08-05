Perpetual licenses continue to be available for those who prefer them, but Digital Anarchy believes the new pricing makes award-winning plugins more accessible to content creators at any budget level

Digital Anarchy announced it is unveiling a new plan to make its award-winning family of image enhancement software for video editors, broadcast designers and photographers even more accessible to the global creator community with the launch of a new subscription pricing model and online portal for its customers.

The new Digital Anarchy subscription plan, named Anarchy Cloud, is available in two tiers, and will be sold and managed through a newly launched portal where customers can create an account, add billing information, and purchase and manage their subscriptions. Stand-alone perpetual licenses will also be available through the new portal, for those customers who prefer one-time purchases over subscriptions.

The company says that existing customers can get the first year for $99 and if they have purchased in the last year, they can get a six month subscription for free. Read more about the options available at Digital Anarchy’s website.