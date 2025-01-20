Digital Anarchy announced it will offer at NAMM 2025 a comprehensive educational program designed to teach the techniques and tools for creating flawless, professional-caliber music videos.

The team from Digital Anarchy will be demonstrating some of its newest AI-driven digital makeup, skin retouching tools and video deflickering tools for music videos at NAMM 2025.

The in-booth presentations and workshops from Digital Anarchy during NAMM 2025 are designed for musicians, production professionals, to show NAMM attendees the techniques and tools for creating professional music videos, tackling lighting issues, and pro-level YouTube and social content.

Highlighting some of the technology and tools for achieving best practices – and results – for video production in the music industry, the team from Digital Anarchy will also be demonstrating some of its newest AI-driven digital makeup and skin retouching tools, including Beauty Box 6.0. With new AI-based masks for digital makeup and skin retouching, Beauty Box 6.0 AI allows video editors to whiten teeth and limit shine removal to the facial area, creating a better-looking, more sophisticated image.

Digital Anarchy will also be demonstrating its newest version of video deflickering software, Flicker Free. Flicker Free is a powerful and simple way to remove flicker from videos and offers a wide variety of presets for different types of footage, making it easy to eliminate flicker caused by out of sync cameras, time-lapse, or slow-motion video. Flicker Free solves many problems typical in music videos, including some of the most common problems like cameras and lights being out of sync which result in rolling bands, flicker from LED or Fluorescent lights, slow motion (high speed) footage, drone footage and much more.

Here is some more information about the workshops and presentations prepared by Digital Anarchy for NAMM 2025, which happens January 21-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center:

Learning the Basics of Music Video Production

In their booth #14416 in the Anaheim Convention Center North Hall Level 1, the team from Digital Anarchy has organized a comprehensive schedule of workshops and presentations, led by working musicians and music video production professionals, and focused on educating NAMM attendees on tips, techniques, skills, and technologies for creating high quality, professional-calibre video content. The goal of these workshops is to prepare anyone involved in the music industry – from amateurs to professionals – for the massive opportunity to leverage video-centric platforms to promote their art, and expand their audiences in a massively competitive space.

Highlights of the daily workshop in the Digital Anarchy booth include:

Retouching Video: Making Everyone Look Good

Video Editing Music videos from Storyboards to Final Edit, led by Neil Cabana from Dog & King Creative in LA

Creating your band’s story/aesthetic in video, featuring Magarita Monet, from Edge of Paradise and Angela LaFlamme

YouTube lighting and filming tips with Host and Filmmaker Nicki Sun

Color Correction and Creating the Right ‘Look’ of your Music Video

Follow the link for more details on the workshop schedule and the presenters.

Digital Anarchy Video Tools: What Attendees Will See

The Digital Anarchy team will also be on hand to meet new customers, colleagues and the press to show the new capabilities of the latest release of Beauty Box 6.0 AI, with significant new capabilities most requested by Digital Anarchy customers, including:

Shine Removal: Current interactions of shine removal are very efficient, but it tends to grab all the highlights in an image and reduce shine throughout the frame, but not only on the face. With Beauty Box 6.0 AI, an AI face mask is automatically created and applied to prevent other areas from being affected by the shine removal settings, making it easy to apply the effect only on the subject’s face.

Teeth Whitening: A heavily requested feature by Digital Anarchy customers, Beauty Box AI can now create a teeth mask, allowing video editors to easily color-correct the teeth area. Currently, no tool on the market can efficiently mask teeth. Because the area is white, it is difficult to create a precise mask manually. With Beauty Box 6.0, a teeth mask is automatically created, and after applying the mask to the footage, video editors can choose the whitening amount and set the brightness they wish to apply.

Beauty Box traditionally analyzes the frame for skin tones, builds an automatic mask based on those skin tones, and tracks those masks throughout the video, avoiding the need to go frame by frame to adjust the settings.

NAMM 2025 Show Sale and Special Offers

Digital Anarchy is hosting a NAMM 2025 Show Special with significant discounts on its subscription options, as well as its one-time purchase bundle option. NAMM 2025 attendees using the code NAMMVIDEO will receive a 50% discount on the following:

The Anarchy All Access Subscription: All Plugins, All Platforms

The Anarchy All Access complete subscription unlocks full access to Digital Anarchy’s award-winning plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and Avid. This all-access subscription is normally billed annually at $199.00 USD/year, but with the NAMM 2025 discount code, will be available for $99.00 USD for the first year.

The Anarchy Complete Bundle: All Digital Anarchy Video Plug-Ins, One-Time Purchase

The Anarchy Complete Bundle includes all of Digital Anarchy video plugins in one bundle and for a one-time purchase. Normally priced at $699.00 USD, NAMM 2025 attendees using the special show promo code will receive the bundle for a one-time price of $299.00 USD.