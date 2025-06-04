Digital Anarchy announced it is launching a new update to Beauty Box, with new AI-based masks for digital makeup and skin retouching.

The newest version of Beauty Box comes with AI-powered Shine Removal and Enhanced Skin Mask for better retouching in Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Avid, and Resolve.

Digital Anarchy says that “with the launch of these new updates, Beauty Box AI allows video editors to limit shine removal to skin areas, creating a better-looking, more sophisticated image.”

Some of the new capabilities in the latest release of Beauty Box AI – with a focus on significant new features most requested by Digital Anarchy customers – include:

Shine Removal: Beauty Box updated Shine Removal addresses issues with clipped highlights that would sometimes affect white areas that should not be de-shined. With Beauty Box 6.0, an AI face mask is automatically created and applied to prevent other areas from being affected by the shine removal settings, such as eyes and teeth, making it easy to apply the effect only on the subject’s skin areas.

Multiple plugins: The retouching and shine removal features are now separate plugins. This allows the video editor to have different masks for skin retouching and shine removal. This also makes them easier to use, with a simpler UI, if you just need one or the other.

Easy Skin Smoothing and Retouching for Video: The Skin Smoothing controls in the Beauty Box Video plugin work together to smooth over wrinkles and blemishes in a subject's skin tones. The three main controls make it simple to adjust the amount of retouching, from very subtle to more airbrushed, and choose what works best for your footage. Beauty Box Video keeps the important features of the face sharp while reducing or eliminating wrinkles and blemishes.

Automatic Masking: When users click 'Analyze Frame' to have Beauty Box Video analyze footage and set skin tones, these tones get tracked throughout the footage through an automatic process that creates accurate masks that adjust as the subject moves and speaks.

Fast Rendering: Beauty Box supports Apple Metal, Nvidia CUDA, and OpenCL, enabling real-time or near real-time playback with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards as well as Apple's M series of chips, delivering incredibly fast rendering regardless of platform or host application.

Here are some real-world uses of the tools provided by Digital Anarchy:

Beauty Box ‘Shines’ for music videos

Jason Bowdach, C.S.H is a freelance colorist and finishing artist based in Los Angeles, California. With a background in color science and workflow development, Jason provides a unique combination of both technical and creative insight that is only furthered by his passion and dedication towards his craft. His color and finishing work spans the gamut, having collaborated with well-established brands such as Netflix, Disney, Fox, Adobe, and Google, as well as independent filmmakers with projects bound for festivals like Sundance and Tribeca.

Recently he worked with Digital Anarchy to produce a music video that relied on Digital Anarchy Beauty Box to eliminate a common issue when shooting music videos – shine! Jason had this to say about Beauty Box:

“In today’s world of lightning-fast (and sometimes unrealistic) deadlines and multiple deliverables, it’s refreshing to have a fast, reliable tool like Beauty Box—especially when manual beauty work isn’t feasible due to budget or time constraints. My clients also love that it works across a variety of NLEs, which makes it even easier to recommend.”

Angela LaFlamme is the lead singer of the six-piece band from San Francisco featured in the music video, and she is also a renown makeup artist who is no stranger to a film set, and the post production workflows to support a variety of content, including music videos.

“As a makeup artist on films, I understand how difficult it can be to keep makeup perfect, especially with changing lighting,” added Angela. “The shine removal in Beauty Box was incredibly helpful on our last music video where a spotlight caused some significant shine problems.”

Check the music video above to see the final effect of Beauty Box and its shine removal features.

Beauty Box AI is available immediately and is designed for Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Resolve, and Avid artists. Pricing is $199 for new licenses, $99 for upgrades from 5.0, and $149 for upgrades from earlier versions. Beauty Box AI is also available as part of the Anarchy Cloud subscription, which is $149 (one host app) or $199 (all apps).