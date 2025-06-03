Launched at NAB 2025, EFF-IT! is a plug-in from Digital Anarchy for Adobe Premiere Pro editors, a software for cleaning bad language in videos. An updated version is now available.

Digital Anarchy rewrote part of the EFF-IT! plugin to use more of Premiere Pro’s native API, making the updated software much more intuitive and easy to use.

Launched at NAB 2025, EFF-IT! allows users to bleep curse words from clips or sequences that have transcripts. Appearing as a panel in the Premiere Pro interface, it allows editors to import existing transcripts from the Adobe Text panel or elsewhere, or transcribe videos with a Transcriptive account, then ask EFF-IT! to bleep the sequence or clip. The Premiere panel can auto-detect bad language or use a custom flagged keywords list. “Very useful for languages other than English!” says Digital Anarchy.

Now Digital Anarchy announces the company rewrote part of the plugin to use more of Premiere Pro’s native API, making EFF-IT! much more intuitive and easy to use. Digital Anarchy EFF-IT! is available immediately as a one-time purchase or is included in the “Anarchy Cloud” yearly subscription.

EFF-IT! How does it work?

Transcripts need to be imported or a sequence/clip needs to be transcribed; editors can then simply use the EFF-IT! button in the panel to replace curse words with bleeps in clips or sequences. They can also choose the Batch EFF-IT! option to bleep multiple media sources. For both options, EFF-IT! will create a folder with sequences containing the clips and bleep audio files.

EFF-IT! v1.1 vastly improves the workflow by using the native Premiere Pro API to allow video editors to bleep sequences without any additional steps. In 1.0, you had to nest or render out the sequence. With the improvements in v1.1, this is no longer needed, and you can use the ‘EFF-IT!’ button for any sequence!

Words can be added or removed from the Flagged Words list of each bleeped clip or sequence, allowing users to remove words they do not want to bleep or add words that were not automatically identified but should be bleeped. Editors can also export a list of flagged words to be used in future projects.

Flagged Words list, Bleep Sound, and Caption options can be accessed through the Flagged Words Management window:

Additional features of Digital Anarchy’s EFF-IT! include the ability to:

Import Existing Transcripts (plain text, SRT, VTT, JSON, Adobe or Transcriptive) and align* that transcript file to a clip or sequence for no additional cost.

* The alignment feature is for English-only transcripts; transcripts in another language need to be aligned through Transcriptive and transcription costs will apply.

Transcribe a Clip or Sequence with Transcriptive: Log into a Transcriptive account to transcribe clips or sequences (transcription costs apply). Transcriptive works with over 13 languages.

Get per-word timecode: Aligning transcripts in EFF-IT! will assign a timecode for each word in the transcript for accurate bleeping. Clicking on a word in the transcript brings the user to the exact time it was said on a clip or sequence.

Bleep words in any language: The Flagged Words list can accept words in any language and most languages can be transcribed using the Transcriptive service.

EFF-IT! also includes convenient features for editing and citing transcripts automatically:

Edits transcripts to fix misspelled words;

Assigns speaker names to the transcript;

Uses keyboard shortcuts for transcript navigation and playback;

Bleeps curse words from clips or sequences, replacing audio with auto applied or custom sound files;

Exports transcripts (Plain or Rich Text), captions and subtitles (SRT, VTT, SMPTE-TT, SCC, MCC, EBUT-STL, SMI).

Digital Anarchy EFF-IT! is available immediately. Follow the link for more information about Digital Anarchy subscription models.