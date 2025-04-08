Featuring a new algorithm that fixes an even wider range of problems, is capable of handling slower flicker from LED lights and has improved motion detection, Flicker Free 3.0 is now available.

Since its launch, Flicker Free has helped thousands of videographers and video editors fix problems with flicker caused by lights and cameras being out of sync, drone footage, time lapses and slow motion video. With the release of Flicker Free v3.0, Digital Anarchy is introducing a new algorithm that fixes an even wider range of problems. Capable of analyzing more of the video with better motion detection, Flicker Free is now able to fix issues previously not possible, particularly slower moving bands caused by LED lights.

Here is some more info about the new version of the popular software from Digital Anarchy and what it does:

Flicker has been a problem since the dawn of videography. However, due to LEDs and other cheaper lighting sources more widely used by today’s content creators, it has become a much more common problem. These lighting systems can be out of sync with the camera causing ‘rolling bands,’ which can move at different speeds, from very slow to fast. Slower bands are particularly a problem. By analyzing a wider range of frames with improved motion detection, Flicker Free 3.0 can identify these bands more accurately and fix or improve more footage that is affected by these bands.

Flicker Free is also beneficial for fixing other types of flicker, such as flicker encountered when shooting very high frame rate video (i.e. 1000fps or higher). In this case, the light changes very slowly over time as the video is slowed by a factor of 10, 20 or more. The flicker happens in slow motion just as everything else in the video. The ability to analyze a longer time period is critical for this type of flicker removal. Flicker Free also works well on other types of flicker, such as flicker that results from time lapse video – Flicker Free was originally developed to solve this issue – as well as flicker caused by international variations in electricity, fluorescent lights, stage lighting, and more.

Flicker Free v3.0’s improved motion detection uses its own proprietary optical flow algorithms to detect and delineate independently moving objects, even in the presence of camera motion. For shots with a moving camera or a lot of movement in the video, these integrated motion-estimation algorithms are highly effective for repairing poor quality video or footage that was previously unfixable. Since Flicker Free 3.0 can now analyze eight seconds of video around a given frame, the motion detection is even more important. This is a significant leap from earlier versions which could only analyze .9 seconds.

New features at a glance

Ability to analyze up to eight seconds of video at once, up from .9 seconds in previous versions.

New Motion Compensation algorithm that uses optical flow to fix handheld footage or footage with moving subjects. This feature is critical for the analysis of longer video time frames.

A more robust de-flicker algorithm that fixes issues like rolling bands.

Additional presets to make it easier and faster to find the right settings for flicker removal.

Flicker Free works with many video editing applications, including Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Davinci Resolve or VEGAS Pro.

Pricing and availability

Flicker Free v3.0 is available immediately and is priced at $199.00 USD. The upgrade price for existing Flicker Free customers is $99.00 USD. Follow the link more information, download a free demo or to purchase Flicker Free.