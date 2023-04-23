Tell stories with data and have AI help your video in new Digital Anarchy products

Digital Anarchy is known for their plugins for video editing and graphics. At NAB Show 2023, the “anarchists” (their word, not mine), released DataStoryteller, a data visualization plugin, and previewed Beauty Box 6.

Check out the walk through with Jim from Digital Anarchy and Kenny McMillan of PVC straight from the floor of NAB Show 2023.

You can sign up for the Beta version of DataStoryteller at the Digital Anarchy blog.