DJI invites you to “Discover the Future of Handheld Imaging with the 1″ CMOS Pocket Gimbal Camera”, the newest model from the Osmo family introduced five years ago.

A 2-inch rotatable touchscreen for precise control and a powerful 1-inch CMOS sensor are two good reasons to get the new Osmo Pocket 3 from DJI.

First things first! The Osmo Pocket 3 features a powerful 1-inch CMOS sensor, that delivers detail-rich imaging, an intuitive 2-inch rotatable touchscreen for precise control, and the ability to effortlessly switch between horizontal and vertical shooting. Experience stunning 4K/120fps video, three-axis mechanical stabilization, and an array of intelligent features that make it the perfect companion for every moving moment.

“With the Osmo Pocket 3, we’ve reimagined handheld imaging, offering users a creative tool that combines precision and portability like never before,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “We’re eager to witness the incredible stories and moments our users will capture with this remarkable camera.”

The compact and flexible Osmo Pocket 3 is equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that delivers unparalleled image quality, even in challenging lighting conditions… but what users will immediately see is the large screen, a 2-inch full-color OLED rotatable touchscreen that offers effortless control at your fingertips. The full-pixel fast focusing ensures sharp focus, even with quick-moving subjects, and introduces a Product Showcase mode for smooth livestreaming and product showcasing. With its three-axis mechanical stabilization, Osmo Pocket 3 ensures steady images even during dynamic camera movements. And yes, the screen is designed so you can shoot vertically or horizontally, as needed.

16 minutes to get it 80% charged

DJI claims that with the ability to shoot in 4K/120fps, every moment can be caught with captivating clarity. Through specialized image quality optimization, Osmo Pocket 3’s night shots bring low-light scenes to life with clarity and authentic color. The camera will fine-tune the exposure for different skin tones to deliver a clear and glowing complexion in every frame. For professional-level creations, the Osmo Pocket 3 offers 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG color modes that record landscapes with remarkable detail, presenting accurate colors and vivid highlights. With 10-bit D-Log M, you can explore up to one billion colors and experience rich detail in every shot, while 10-bit HLG HDR recording provides a higher dynamic range for stunning visuals on HDR-enabled equipment.

ActiveTrack 6.0 offers multiple follow modes, including Face Auto-Detect and Dynamic Framing, for cinematic-level footage. The built-in three-mic array reduces wind noise and captures omnidirectional stereo sound, providing immersive audio. DJI Mic 2 compatibility enables dual-person recording for vlogs, interviews, and livestreams. Glamour Effects 2.0 adds personalized beauty options, while Osmo Pocket 3’s automatic axis locks secure the gimbal in storage position. Osmo Pocket 3 can be charged to 80% in just 16 minutes. When fully charged, it can record up to 116 minutes of 4K/60fps footage or up to 166 minutes of 1080p/24fps footage, giving you more time to get the shots you love.

Built-in timecode function

Osmo Pocket 3 is a versatile creative tool, that can adapt to any scenario, including livestreaming in high-definition, and functioning as a webcam for online meetings and video chats. Its built-in timecode function streamlines post-production, ensuring that your footage syncs seamlessly between different cameras for pro-level editing and storytelling.

Osmo Pocket 3 also offers a range of creative modes and features that are just a few taps away, including:

SpinShot: Get 180° smooth camera movements with one hand.

Motionlapse: From sunrises to city traffic, capture the gorgeous and surreal flow of time.

Digital Zoom: Up to 4x digital zoom lets you get closer in any shot.

Panorama: Give sweeping landscapes and scenes the full detail they deserve.

Edit with LightCut

The LightCut app effortlessly connects to your Osmo Pocket 3, offering a convenient One-Tap Edit feature for simple content creation. Using AI intelligent recognition, it highlights moments from your footage and instantly generates shareable 4K videos, saving you valuable editing time. The app also boasts a diverse range of video templates, catering to various themes like vlogs, travel adventures, parties, family gatherings, pet moments, food experiences, daily life, and more. With LightCut, you can edit with ease and transform your raw footage into well-crafted content in seconds. Additionally, the app’s efficient editing process eliminates the need to download footage during editing, preserving valuable storage space on your smartphone.

The Osmo Pocket 3 comes with a selection of versatile accessories designed to complement your creativity and unleash your imagination. The Osmo Pocket 3 is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

The Osmo Pocket 3 retails for $519, and includes the Osmo Pocket 3, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a Osmo Pocket 3 Protective Cover, a DJI Wrist Strap, and a Osmo Pocket 3 Handle With 1/4″ Thread. The Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo retails for $669, and includes the Osmo Pocket 3, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a Osmo Pocket 3 Protective Cover, a DJI Wrist Strap, a Osmo Pocket 3 Handle With 1/4″ Thread, a DJI Mic 2 Transmitter (Shadow Black), a DJI Mic 2 Windscreen, a DJI Mic 2 Clip Magnet, a Osmo Pocket 3 Battery Handle, a Osmo Mini Tripod, and Osmo Pocket 3 Carrying Bag.