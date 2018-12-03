Announced as the world’s smallest three-axis stabilized camera, the Osmo Pocket expands the DJI Osmo family at the same time the company introduces new accessories for its Ronin-S,

Designed for both photographers and videographers, the DJI Osmo Pocket is, yet, another solution that videographers looking for portable solutions might want to explore. Yes, it is a camera, so stills are also an option, but what makes this product really interesting are the options for video. You see, at just over 4 inches tall, the Osmo Pocket is not only DJI’s smallest three-axis stabilized camera, it also redefines DJI’s family of handheld gimbals offering features never before seen in a product this compact.

As said, the Osmo Pocket takes stills, featuring a 1/2.3-inch sensor able to record 12-megapixel photographs. But when it comes to video, it offers 4K video up to 60fps at 100Mbps in, says DJI, “stunning detail”. Not only that, the small stabilized camera also uses built-in dual microphones and advanced noise-canceling algorithms to ensure you capture high quality audio to match your footage. Furthermore, a battery life of up to two hours shooting video in 4K, 30fps means you can always rely on Osmo Pocket to capture your story no matter where you are at the very best quality.

Three-axis mechanical gimbal

Building on DJI’s experience creating gimbal technology, Osmo Pocket helps ensure your video comes out smooth. The state-of-the-art three-axis mechanical gimbal compensates for movements and smooths these motions so you can focus on composition and subject matter. Furthermore, it offers a host of intelligent features to help capture creative videos and photographs in a portable form factor.

”Innovation is at the heart of every product we create and DJI Osmo Pocket is here to change the way photos and videos are captured, not just by professionals but by parents, couples, adventurers, travelers, and everyone in between,” said Roger Luo, President at DJI. “Osmo Pocket is a portable personal camera crew and we can’t wait to see how people use it to capture their stories and share them with the world.”

Osmo Pocket has a touch screen

The gimbal camera uses a 1-inch integrated touch screen that provides a high quality live view as well as the ability to toggle through the various shooting modes, adjust settings, review footage and gain access to a full suite of creative features including:

ActiveTrack- DJI’s image recognition algorithms allow Osmo Pocket to recognize and follow subjects of your choice, perfect for capturing family moments easily with the tap of your finger.

FaceTrack- FaceTrack takes ActiveTrack one step further. With enhanced ActiveTrack algorithms, FaceTrack automatically recognizes a human face and locks the subject in center of the frame at all times. It does not identify individual faces, but keeps the camera centered on one. To initiate FaceTrack, simply select selfie mode and the camera will detect your face.

Timelapse & Motionlapse- If you’re looking to turn minutes into seconds, Timelapse is perfect for capturing unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you, while Motionlapse adds the dynamic element of camera movement to your Timelapse.

FPV Mode- FPV Mode lets you capture your greatest adventures by recording video from your perspective. Instead of locking the gimbal to maintain the horizon, FPV tells the camera to follow your every tilt and lean, shooting dynamic footage exactly as you experienced it.

3×3 & 180° Panorama- For capturing breathtaking wide-angle photos, Osmo Pocket offers two Panorama modes. 3X3 takes an expansive 9 images in total while 180° mode captures 4 images. Osmo Pocket software stitches them together automatically so you can focus on the framing of the scene.

Mobile devices unlock its full power

The Osmo Pocket alone can do a lot of things, but those who want to unlock its full power, a universal port under the touchscreen allows users to connect their mobile devices that use iOS Lightning or USB-C. Upon connection, the new dedicated DJI Mimo app will automatically open and serves as a monitor, while in-app menu offers a variety of intelligent features and recording modes:

Story Mode – Bring creative editing to your video with a host of preset music, video transitions and coloring. Choose one of 10 fun templates and Mimo will handle the camera movement for you. After finishing, Mimo automatically generates your very own short story, ready to be shared.

Pro Mode – If you want even more control over your content, “Pro mode” gives you access to camera setting adjustments and exposure settings to let you create exactly how you want, from rich video in bright conditions to a perfect handheld long exposure photo at night. Whatever you want to shoot, Osmo Pocket and DJI Mimo let you explore and expand your creativity. Osmo Pocket automatically detects and illuminates low-lit scenes into bright photos. This helps eliminates the need for a tripod, and you can rely on the gimbal to keep the camera still for a shutter speed of up to three seconds. Illuminate the dark, or capture the movement of light in a “light painting.” You’re only limited by your imagination.

A whole ecosystem of accessories

The Osmo Pocket​​​​​ can also be expanded with a range of accessories that unlock its potential.

Accessory Mount – The accessory mount makes Osmo Pocket compatible with action camera accessories so you’re able to capture your adventure footage, such as when mounted on a helmet, backpack or your wrist.

Wireless Module – The wireless module supports Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth transmission between Osmo Pocket and your smartphone, providing remote access to the camera feed and control of Osmo Pocket; perfect for setting up a Timelapse or Motionlapse on a busy city street.

Controller Wheel – The wheel allows you to precisely control gimbal movement (left-right or up-down) enabling you to easily adjust the composition of your shot. Re-center the gimbal or switch to selfie mode easily with dedicated buttons on the handle.

Expansion Kit – The expansion kit includes the Accessory Mount, Wireless Module and Controller Wheel.

More accessories coming soon

While the above item are already available, someof the accessories for the DJI Osmo Pocket will only be available soon. They are:

ND Filters Set – Specifically designed for Osmo Pocket, ND filters attach to the front of the camera to reduce the amount of light entering the sensor. The ND Filter Set offers several levels of filter darkness and allows for more control over the camera’s aperture, exposure time, and sensor sensitivity settings.

Waterproof Case – Bring a unique underwater perspective to your footage using the Waterproof Case which can be placed at a depth of 60 meters.

Extension Rod – The Extension Rod attaches to the Lightning or USB-C port and provides 31 inches of reach to Osmo Pocket, opening a world of new creative angles that are normally difficult or impossible to get. A gimbal control joystick and camera button on the handle were designed for remote control when using the Extension Rod and a tripod was added to the bottom for expanded use cases

Charging Case – This dual-purpose case not only protects Osmo Pocket while in transit but charges it as well. Dedicated sections were added into the case for your MicroSD card and ND filters so you can quickly grab your Osmo Pocket and know you’re ready to capture those moments and adventures.

3.5mm Adapter – The 3.5mm Adapter allows you to connect an external microphone if you prefer to capture audio using a separate device.

DJI’s Osmo Pocket retails for $349 and is available for pre-order at the usual places, starting with store.dji.com. Pre-orders will start shipping on December 15th.

Nine new accessories for Ronin-S

Single-hand stabilization for DSLR and mirrorless camera systems has a name in DJI, and that’s Ronin-S. DJi now introduced nine new accessories for Ronin-S, to help capture smooth, shake-free video. From a brand new external focus motor to pull focus on lenses manually to the Command Unit offering quick access to settings, Ronin-S users now have a host of new tools to help capture their creative vision.

The DJI Ronin-S Focus Motor brings control to manual lenses that do not have internal adjustment. Utilizing the Ronin-S Focus Wheel, operators have the option to position the new Focus Motor on the focus ring to quickly adjust while filming. Seamless and precise control over the lens is easily achieved thanks to .02 degrees of accuracy. The Focus Motor includes two essential components, a Rod Mount Set which mounts the Focus Motor to Ronin-S and the Focus Gear Strip that fits around a wide array of lenses. The Ronin-S Focus Motor allows for precise control over a wide variety of lenses and expands the creative freedom for professionals.

For operators who need to control Ronin-S in fast moving situations, the Command Unit brings quick access to Ronin-S through a compact and bright screen that attaches to the side of Ronin-S. Vital settings such as motor parameters, remote control, operation modes and more can easily be adjusted without the need of a mobile device.

For standard and larger cameras

The Ronin-S BG37 Grip powers Ronin-S via a 2400mAh built-in battery, offering up to 12 hours of use, designed to meet the needs of camera professionals who are seeking tools for extended shoots.

A new Top Hotshoe Bracket securely mounts a DLSR camera to the Ronin-S, perfect for shooting scenarios when mounting the gimbal to a vehicle to shoot car chase scenes or fast-moving objects. It also comes with a cold shoe mount that allows users to mount external accessories during operation as well as an additional mounting point for the Ronin-S Focus Rod mount.

This Extended Lens Support is designed for use with both standard sized cameras as well as larger camera systems. With a relatively wide adjustable range, the Extended Lens Support helps to firmly secure the camera on the Ronin-S and ensure more optimal shooting performance when the included support is not long enough.

External GPS module and more

The Ronin-S Universal Mount allows users to mount Ronin-S to a car, a jib, a cable cam system and more. Power Ronin-S via the two independent DC-IN ports with a Dual TB50 Battery Mount, a high performance DJI battery system sold separately or any 12-17V power source.

The External GPS Module offers more stability during fast acceleration and deceleration when shooting with Ronin-S, for smoother videos and the ability to hold a level horizon better. The GPS signal provides more responsive gimbal stability that can react to sudden movements, enhancing the overall user experience.

Prices for the new accessories are as follows:

Focus Motor: $169 USD

Focus Motor Rod Mount: $20 USD

Focus Gear Strip: $20 USD

Command Unit: $129 USD

BG37 GRIP: $99 USD

Top Hotshoe Bracket: $49 USD

Extended Lens Support: $69 USD

External GPS Module: $69 USD

All products are available now at the usual places, starting with store.dji.com.