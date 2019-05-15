Dustproof, shockproof, waterproof, designed to capture smooth and stable videos, the Osmo Action is the first DJI handheld camera to include RockSteady, DJI’s Electronic Image Stabilization technology.

Featuring front and rear color screen, and, says DJI, “state-of-the-art electronic image stabilization”, the new handheld camera DJI Osmo Action is as rugged as it is sophisticated, opening worlds of creative potential for professionals and adventure seekers alike. Able to capture 4K video up to 60fps at 100Mbps in stunning detail, assuring high-quality footage, the camera represents a new bold direction for DJI. Does the market really need a new action camera?

DJI believes so, and the company invested a lot of time to transfer its heritage of advanced image stabilization and experience with capturing smooth and stable videos to build a camera offering a rugged construction and intuitive design.

Two screens, to make vlogging easier

“DJI has always pushed the limits of technology, and the content creators who love our products made clear they wanted us to push the limits of their creative potential too. Osmo Action is our cutting-edge answer to what the creative community demands: Exceptional image quality and stabilization in a unique and durable new form factor, with dual color screens and seamless software integration. For all types of creators who push their gear to the limits, Osmo Action sets the new standard,” said Roger Luo, DJI President. “Whether you are capturing aerial content with Mavic 2, incredibly smooth content with Osmo Pocket, or heart-racing footage with Osmo Action, DJI offers a full suite of products for your creative needs.”

A compact yet durable design makes Osmo Action the ideal camera for life’s adventures. Constructed to handle extreme conditions with ease, Osmo Action is dustproof, shockproof, waterproof and has the ability to operate in sub-freezing temperatures. Osmo Action uses color screens on both the front and back, a unique design feature that allows for more convenient scene composition while on the move. The 2.25-inch rear touchscreen employs a water- and fingerprint-repelling coating, and the 1.4-inch front screen makes vlogging and selfies easier than ever before. With a brightness of 750 nits, Osmo Action can be used in harsh lighting conditions, including direct sunlight.

12MP photos and 4K video up to 60fps

Osmo Action’s interactive user interface, Action OS, combines, says DJI, “a streamlined and functional physical design with flexible operation. Power on, initiate recording, and rotate through the video and photo capture modes in the blink of an eye with three dedicated buttons. Never miss a moment with the help of SnapShot, which allows Osmo Action to turn on and begin recording in under two seconds by pressing the shutter button once.”

A 1/2.3-inch sensor records 12-megapixel photos and 4K video up to 60fps at 100Mbps in, according to the company, “stunning detail, assuring high-quality footage”. A three-glass aspherical lens design records low-distortion content and aids in reducing warping effects for improved scenes. The lens cap is finished with two layers of anti-fingerprint coating to keep the shot clean during use, as well as an anti-reflective coating to reduce the unwanted effects of lens glare, giving users more flexibility to shoot in bright conditions.

Image stabilization and HDR at 4K/30fps

Incorporating over a decade of experience creating three-axis mechanical gimbals, Osmo Action is the first DJI handheld camera to include RockSteady, DJI’s Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology. High-performance stabilization algorithms work in conjunction with EIS to record every movement in smooth, stable, high-quality video, even when recording 4K/60fps.

Additionally, Osmo Action is capable of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video in 4K/30fps, delivering an additional three stops of dynamic range to the scene, natural transitions between light and dark areas, and rich details that are often lost in complex lighting conditions. Osmo Action has a removable battery with a run time of 93 minutes recording at 4K/30fps with RockSteady enabled, and 135 minutes recording at 1080p/30fps without RockSteady. Dual microphones let users take advantage of Osmo Action’s Voice Control, and a speaker ensures outstanding playback quality.

DJI Osmo Action: some of the features

A staple in DJI’s product lineup, Osmo Action offers a wide variety of highly creative features built into the camera which users can access with a few simple taps. While recording, choose between:

Slo-mo: 8x slow motion in 1080p 240fps or 4x slow motion in 1080p 120fps creates a visually appealing effect when documenting action-packed scenes.

Timelapse: To turn minutes into seconds, Timelapse is perfect for capturing unique content with the effect of the world moving faster.

Custom Exposure settings: Shoot for the stars with manual and semi-automatic settings that allow up to 120 seconds of exposure, perfect for capturing the night sky.

An ecosystem of accessories

Using the recently released DJI Mimo app, users can connect Osmo Action to their mobile device with WiFi or Bluetooth for added functionality, including a live feed of the camera, multiple story templates, in-app quick editing, and more. An ecosystem of accessories helps unleash all the possibilities of Osmo Action including:

Camera Frame Kit: Included with Osmo Action, the Camera Frame Kit offers a universal mount for additional accessories and a window for the LED indicator to show camera status in real time while protecting the device.

Adhesive Mounts: Attach Osmo Action to flat or curved surfaces including skateboards, bikes, helmets, and more to capture fast-paced moments. Both the curved and flat adhesive mounts are included with Osmo Action.

Waterproof Case: The waterproof case protects the device at depths down to 60 meters while providing a clear image using high-strength glass.

3.5mm Adapter: The 3.5mm adapter offers users the ability to connect an external mic for professional sound recording.

Extension Rod: Capture unique angles using the Extension Rod, which features a rotatable phone holder and a ¼-inch screw adapter.

Floating Handle: The Floating Handle offers a comfortable grip for Osmo Action and keeps it floating when shooting in water.

Filters: Osmo Action comes with Neutral Density (ND), Polarizer, and underwater filters. ND filters (ND4, ND8, ND16, and ND32) reduce light exposure in various environments, while Polarizer filters reduce reflections and increase color saturation for a more appealing image. Orange Seawater and Purple Freshwater filters restore the natural color of underwater scenes.

Charging Hub: Charge up to three batteries simultaneously in less than 130 minutes.

Osmo Action retails for $349 USD and will start shipping immediately at store.dji.com and from authorized dealers on May 22.

