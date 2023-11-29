Comica Audio, a maker of professional audio equipment, has announced the launch of its new four-channel mini wireless microphone system: the Vimo Q.

Offering lightweight, mobile, and high-quality audio recording with new CalMix processing for noise removal, the Vimo Q is ideal for video shoots, vlogging, interviews, livestreaming, podcasts and more.

With four transmitter microphone units (TX), a receiver unit (RX), a battery case for transport and recharging, plus key accessories, the Vimo Q mini wirelesss microphone system is ready to be your equipment of choice for many situations. The microphone supports multi-person synchronized recording, making it perfect for 1-4 person video shooting, live streaming, interviews, podcasting, as well as online meetings, and online tutoring.

The clip-on transmitter microphones – see photos – are extremely compact and unobtrusive. They weigh only 16g, to ensure that they can be securely attached to clothing without discomfort, clothing distortion, or noise – even while the user is moving. The charging and storing case is highly portable at only 330g. The total weight of all components, including receiver, is only about 430g.

Clear HD-quality screen

Vimo Q features Comica Audio’s new CalMix audio processing algorithm that isolates human voices and filters out noise in difficult recording environments such as streets or shopping malls. The one-key denoise capability instantly provides users with more intelligible voice recording.

Comica Audio says that Vimo Q delivers great high-fidelity audio quality. The 48kHz high sampling rate captures high-frequency signals and provides higher audio quality. The 24-bit depth provides a wider audio dynamic range to record and reproduce the details of audio signals, presenting high fidelity and clear sound.

To control operation the Vimo Q receiver’s clear HD-quality screen shows dynamic audio level bars, battery power, audio mode, and more – at a glance. The display can be flipped 180° for clarity in any orientation. The receiver supports USB-C digital and 3.5mm analog output. This ensures wide compatibility with cameras, smartphones, computers and other devices. Vimo Q’s latency is below 20ms – almost imperceptible to the human ear – to ensure effectively real-time sound transmission. Transmission distance is up to 200m in open areas, without dead-zones – for long-range on-site recording.

External mic input port

The receiver’s dedicated monitoring output supports plug-in headphones to monitor recording status for timely adjustment. The mute function lets users quickly avoid recording unwanted sounds, and the microphone input volume can be adjusted to suit the recording environment. Mono and stereo modes allow a wider range of recording scenarios, and make editing easier.

Vimo Q’s transmitters have both a built-in microphone and an external mic input port. Users may, if they want, use an external Lavalier microphone, keeping the transmitter out of sight. The microphones can be recharged via their USB-C ports while in use, for uninterrupted long-duration recording. Vimo Q’s case charges and stores the microphones and receiver, making them convenient to carry and use. Each microphone transmitter’s battery life is 8 hours. With the charging case, the total battery life is up to 16 hours, ensuring long recording time.

Visit Comica Audio’s website to learn more about Vimo Q four-channel mini wireless microphone. The Vimo Q has a MSRP of $249 USD and it is available in black or white on Amazon.