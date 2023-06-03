A maker of professional audio equipment for photography and videography, Comica has has announced the launch of the Comica CVM-VM30, a 2.4GHz Super Cardioid Condenser Wireless Shotgun Microphone.

Ideal for general video shooting, live streaming, recording, podcasting, interviews, location sound, and much more, the new Comica CVM-VM30 is available now, with a price of US$189.

Introduced as an innovative multifunctional microphone that can be used as a wired mic or in wireless mode with a receiver, the CVM-VM30, is a 2.4GHz Super Cardioid Condenser Wireless Shotgun Microphone from Comica. According to the company, “this wireless microphone provides high-quality sound, long battery life, reliability, and a host of functions. It is ideal for general video shooting, live streaming, recording, podcasting, interviews, location sound, and much more.”

This new product, which Comica says is “groundbreaking”, is, also according to the company, the industry’s first shotgun microphone with an integrated wireless module, which allows it to be used alone, or with a receiver as a complete wireless audio transmission system. It can be paired automatically and has a wireless range of up to 100 meters in open areas and up to 20m even in difficult, cluttered, or obstructed environments. The wired and wireless modes can be used at the same time, providing more flexibility and convenience for users.

The Comica CVM-VM30

Here is some more information, shared by the company, about the new microphone:

Professional Quality Sound in All Conditions

The microphone’s super cardioid polar pattern accurately picks up targeted sound sources and reduces ambient noise. The CVM-VM30 supports a high 48kHz/24bit sampling rate, for high-fidelity sound. It also supports gain control, a safety mode to prevent unwanted loud peak sounds, real-time monitoring, muting – plus a 75/150Hz two-stage low-cut filter and high-frequency boost functions. It has standard digital and analog outputs that are compatible with a huge range of cameras, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

The microphone is supplied with a shock mount and a high-density windmuff that help filter out noise, impacts, and vibration to ensure clean audio even when shooting outdoors and on the move. The microphone’s full metal body blocks external interference and also ensures stability and durability.

Long Operating Time and Multiple Ease-Of-Use Features

The microphone’s auto power on/off feature intelligently senses the output device status and turns on or off accordingly, prolonging battery life. The CVM-VM30 is plug-and-play and easy to use. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that can last up to 50 hours in wired mode and 7 hours in wireless mode. It also supports charging while in use.

The microphone’s OLED screen displays signal status, gain level, battery power, audio dynamics, and more, all in real-time. The receiver’s IPS LCD screen displays the pairing status, audio mode, battery power, audio dynamics, etc, and can flip according to receiver orientation for easier viewing.

The Best Wireless Shotgun Microphone

The Comica CVM-VM30 is, the company claims, a groundbreaking product that combines the advantages of a shotgun microphone and a wireless microphone in one device. It is a professional microphone that meets the needs of almost any user and any scenario.

The Comica CVM-VM30 wireless shotgun microphone is available for an MSRP of US$189. Follow the link for more information about the new microphone from Comica.