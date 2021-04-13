Announced as perfect for YouTube reviewers, social media influencers, and vloggers, the Traxshot microphone changes shape to switch modes as you need them. Is this the “one for all” microphone?

The Comica Traxshot is a super cardioid transformable all-in-one shotgun microphone that is, says the company, a first, as it quickly converts from mono to stereo to bi-directional as needed. In fact, this patent pending portable all-in-one super cardioid shotgun microphone changes shape to switch modes as you need them; the Traxshot features multi-modes for mono, two-level stereo, and bi-directional for all cameras and smartphones.

Comica Audio says that the “Traxshot is perfect for a variety of uses, such as influencers and micro social media videos, podcasts, special events, music videos, and corporate video shooting; travel, concerts, and outdoor videos; voiceovers, TV/radio interviews, and vlogs, as well as professional shooting — all at a low cost.

Traxshot’s three sound pickup modes include Mono Mode for vlogs and interviews; two Stereo Modes (30° & 90 °) for recording ambient sound, the outdoors, parties, and music; and Front and Rear Modes for recording two people for interviews. In addition, with Real-time Monitoring, the microphone’s status can be constantly monitored through the headphones so you always know that your recordings are high-quality.

Air-Float Shock-Absorption

Featuring what Comic Audio claims to be a major innovation and breakthrough in technology, Traxshot uses an innovative Air-Float Shock-Absorption design that absorbs shock in all directions (front and back) for the clearest audio with Internal Windproof Technology that significantly reduces wind recording noise for clear recordings for interviews, voiceovers, and other recordings in noisy environments.



The mic’s high directionality also provides, Comia Audio claims, “clearer sound capture at a distance for concerts and other long-distance recordings, as well ambient sound recordings, such as at the sounds of seagulls and crashing waves at the beach or birds and other wildlife at a forest hike. Lightweight and portable to bring everywhere, Traxshot weighs 4.5 ounces, with dimensions of 4.8” x 2.5” x 2.4” (122mm x 65mm x 62mm).

Comica Audio Traxshot super cardioid transformable all-in-one shotgun microphone is available immediately, priced at $179. It comes with the Traxshot, carrying case, 3.5mm TRS-TRS audio cable, 3.5mm TRS-TRRS audio cable, USB-C charging cable, windshield muffs, and manual.